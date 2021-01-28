Genshin Impact: How to get a free character after the 1.3 update

In Genshin Impact, getting a free 4 star character may sound unbelievable, but it is possible.

With less than a week until the 1.3 patch arrives, fans have been provided with some sneak peaks about the upcoming event, which is set to grant players a Liyue-based character for free.

The 1.3 patch update for Genshin Impact will bring a lot of new content into the game, along with the new character, Xiao. The event "Lantern Rite" will be associated to Xiao and the subsequent event, "Stand by Me".

In the "Stand by Me" event, players will be given several tasks. Upon successfully completing the tasks, the players will be eligible to pick a 4 star character of their choice from a featured banner. The redemption banner for those characters will be different from Xiao banner and won't rely on RNG, Primogems, or the wish system.

Watch the version 1.3 special program by Genshin Impact here:

Redeem a free character from the "Stand by me" event in Genshin Impact:

As teased in the version 1.3 teaser on Genshin Impact's official YouTube live stream, upon completing certain quests/tasks, the players will get a chance to pick a character from the following list.

Xiangling

Xinyan

Beidou

Ningguang

Xingqiu

Chongyun

Getting Top tier support characters such as Xingqiu, Chongyun and DPS characters such as Beidou and Ningguang is very difficult because of the terrible RNG rates. An opportunity to grab them without depending on sheer luck will surely help everyone build their dream team.

Genshin Impact will start rolling out its 3rd major update on 3rd February, 2021. The major attraction of this update is going to be the introduction of the much-awaited character, Xiao. Haven't watched the trailer yet? Watch here.

