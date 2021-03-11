Genshin Impact is revealing all the rumored playable characters one-by-one with each of its major updates. The game will feature the long-awaited and hyped-up 4-star character Rosaria in version 1.4.

After Rosaria, if there is any character that the Genshin Impact community has anticipated for as highly, it's Baizhu. Baizhu is expected to be the first character in the game to have the Dendro elemental vision.

Baizhu fans have started building fan pages and subreddits dedicated to him, based on early impressions of his cut-scene appearances.

Genshin Impact: New rumors suggest that Baizhu might make more appearances in Qiqi's story quest

Maybe we will see more of Baizhu in the Qiqi story quest after all? 🙏🐍 pic.twitter.com/M12JhuBOZF — Baizhu You Better be in 1.5 🐍👏 (@BaizhuMains) March 11, 2021

According to the attached source, a data miner named Tibi has found in-game files containing Baizhu's role in the 5-star character Qiqi's story quest. The mined data shows an exchange of dialogues between The Traveler and Baizhu in Qiqi's story quest. Baizhu and Paimon, being the other participants in the conversation, can be spotted in the leaked conversation too.

According to Tibi, the rest of the conversation includes dialogues from NPCs that are irrelevant to Baizhu. Considering this tiny piece of the leak, it cannot be concluded if Baizhu will be making more of a regular appearance or a guest appearance similar to the Guizhong quest.

Baizhu in Genshin Impact

Baizhu has been confirmed by multiple dataminers that he is a Catalyst User. His frail body would not have been able to wield a sword. Here is his possible signature weapon~ the beautiful Jade Catalyst. I've included his model as well. pic.twitter.com/Y4AUBpugrU — Baizhu You Better be in 1.5 🐍👏 (@BaizhuMains) February 25, 2021

Baizhu is rumored to be a 5-star character and the first Dendro-type catalyst user in Genshin Impact. Baizhu made his appearance for the first time during Archon Quests, Chapter 1: Act 2- Guizhong. The character is described in-game as the owner of Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue.

As long as the rumored Dendro-type character stays out of the public beta, no leak can confirm any unreleased content. Registrations are open for public beta test servers and will remain open until March 14th.

After March 14th, the beta testers are expected to gain access to unreleased content. That's when the community can expect more accurate and brief leaks for the character in Genshin Impact.

