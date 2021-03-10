Genshin Impact is only a week away from releasing its next major update, version 1.4.

The 1.4 version preview has been concluded by Genshin Impact officials, teasing the upcoming event, new characters, and story quests. Similar to version 1.3, "All That Glitters," version 1.4 will feature Mondstadt's "Windblume Festival." The theme for version 1.4 is named "Invitation to Windblume." With all these overwhelming announcements, fans are confused about the new update's arrival date and the contents and inclusion of the new characters in the event banners.

Genshin Impact version 1.4: Release date, events, new characters, and more

Version 1.4 "Invitation to Windblume" release date (Image via Genshin Impact YT)

Genshin Impact has already released the trailer for the "Invitation to Windblume" update. According to the trailer, the version 1.4 update will be arriving on 17 March 2021. However, the exact release time for each region is yet to be announced by Mihoyo.

New event in Version 1.4- Wishful Drops (Image via Mihoyo)

As shown in the version 1.4 preview live stream, there will be multiple stages for the Windblume Festival. Initially, The Invitation to Windblume event, with its 3 mini-games, will be rolled out for worldwide users. Hangout Event, Contending Tides, Wishful Drops will be released for players at a later stage.

Childe and Venti making a comeback to the promotional banners in v1.4 of Genshin Impact (Image via MihoYo)

The promotional banners will rerun the characters Venti and Tartaglia/Childe with a boosted drop rate. As the only new character from version 1.4, 4-star Cryo-type character Rosaria will debut in the character banner alongside Tartaglia. The dates for the banner reruns have not yet been announced.

New boss enemy- Hydro Abyss Herald (Image via Genshin Impact Youtube)

The new boss enemy Hydro Abyss Herald will be introduced to the open world and Story quest for the first time. After all the leaks and rumors, players will finally get a chance to fight the Abyss Order commander during the World Quest.

Version 1.4, "Invitation to Windblume," will be one of the biggest updates ever in Genshin Impact. Although this may seem like enough content for the future, Genshin Impact is expected to announce even more information regarding the new weapons and minor improvements. Until then, players can get more info about the leaked stats of the weapons that are going to be part of the V1.4 in Genshin Impact.