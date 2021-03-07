Genshin Impact 1.4: Contending Tides event and its rewards explained

Genshin Impact recently released a trailer for version 1.4, "Invitation to Windblume." Although the update is more than a week away, its upcoming content has been revealed in the V1.4 special program by MiHoYo today.

The open-world challenge "Contending Tides" is one of those upcoming events that allow players to fight monsters in a Spiral-Abyss-like format to win Primogems and other rewards.

Contending Tides event in Genshin Impact version 1.4

The challenge will be available at an arena in Dadupa Gorge. In it, players will have to face multiple waves of enemies.

A new challenge with 3 difficult levels will be added during the event, offering different rewards for each level. Players will get a chance to complete the challenge by completing 3 difficulty levels one by one, or the highest difficulty level challenge first.

To consider a challenge successful, players will need to fulfill the three mentioned criteria for each challenge, which are yet to be disclosed. During the waves, players will be granted different buffs similar to that of Spiral Abyss.

Players can choose their party to take advantage of the buffs to deal with huge waves of enemies during the Contending Tides event in Genshin Impact.

Contending Tides event menu and event rewards (image via Mihoyo)

Elemental damage or reaction buffs will be available for each round randomly (Image via Mihoyo)

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: New redeem codes to get free Primogems in March [March 6th]

Advertisement

The event's name, including its description, was leaked by the Twitter user Genshin_Intel in the post below.

Contending Tides will have seven stages, with three difficulty levels for each level. Unique buffs that players will take advantage of include ATK buff in low HP, insanely strong plunging attacks, or damage bonus on particular elemental reactions.

Contending Tides: A hilichurl arena with 7 stages, 3 difficulties per stage. Each stage has a unique buff enabling you to proc big shockwaves via plunge attacks, keeping HP low, or an elemental reaction.



Good luck staying on the arena against the Frostarm Lawachurl in stage 7! — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) February 17, 2021

From early impressions, it seems that the challenge will be doable in co-op mode too. Players who participate in the event will win Primogems, Mora, Mystic enhancement ores, Hero's wits, and Talent level-up materials by completing challenges every day.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact version 1.4: Hangout events explained in detail