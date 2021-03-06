Genshin Impact: New redeem codes to get free Primogems in March [March 6th]

Genshin Impact has kicked off its version 1.4 preview live stream on Bilibili in China. The game has dropped three new redeem codes, rewarding 300 Primogems in total to viewers during the live stream. The codes are redeemable for a limited time and can only be redeemed once.

Genshin Impact hosts a preview live stream before every major update. With version 1.4 closing in, developers hosted a live stream to provide a sneak peek of the upcoming content ahead of its official release. During the 1.4 Chinese version preview, Genshin Impact gave away three redeem codes as a reward to the viewers.

The three new redeem codes of the month are:

PSNTC8FEQK4D - 100 Primogems and 50000 Mora ET7ADQFF8KJR - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's wits KTNSCQWW922M - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic enhancement ores

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact?

Players have to launch Genshin Impact on a Mobile device or PC to redeem the game's codes. Once the game is loaded completely, players can click on the "Paimon" icon on the screen's top-left corner. The redemption menu can be accessed at Settings > Account > Redeem. Entering the codes and clicking on "Exchange" will successfully send 300 Primogems and other rewards to a player's in-game mail. Clicking on the "Claim all" button in the mail will transfer the reward to a player's inventory.

Redemption menu in Genshin Impact

Confirmation after successful redemption of the codes

The alternative method to redeem Genshin Impact codes on the browser:

Players can also redeem the codes on the web browser without launching the game. To do that, the following steps are necessary.

Players have to head to this link to access Genshin Impact's redeem code page. After logging in successfully with their miHoYo account, players will be asked to choose their server. After choosing the server, a prompt will appear, asking players to enter the redeem codes. Entering the codes and clicking on "Redeem" will send the Primogems to the in-game mail successfully.

Successful Primogem redemption confirmation mail

The rewards can be redeemed only once per account. Players are recommended to claim the benefits as soon as possible.

