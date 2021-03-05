Genshin Impact special program announced globally: When and where to watch the V1.4 live stream?

A day after Genshin Impact's Chinese announcement about the version 1.4 preview live stream was made, Mihoyo has now announced the English version as well. As per the announcement, the special program will be live streamed on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel.

When and where to watch Genshin Impact version V1.4 live stream?

Today Paimon brings you great news! The Special Program for "Genshin Impact" version 1.4 will be officially released on March 6 at 11:00 (UTC-5)!



The Special Program will be hosted on our official YouTube channel >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbxhtX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/s6avTysJNt — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 5, 2021

Players can watch Genshin Impact's special program by visiting their official YouTube channel on 6th March 2021, at 11 AM (UTC-5). The following list shows the times for some popular timezones.

V1.4 Livestream timings according to different timezones :

EST: Sat, 6th March 2021, 11:00

PST: Sat, 6th March 2021, 08:00

GMT/UTC: Sat, 6th March 2021, 16:00

IST: Sat, 6th March 2021, 21:30

Genshin Impact special program globally announced

1.4 Preview Stream will be held at 20:00 China time on Saturday March 6th. https://t.co/VJdlVRYSZp pic.twitter.com/ykfh2W1ks2 — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 4, 2021

According to the announcement made by miHoYo on their Chinese forum, the program will be broadcast on 10 different streaming platforms.

The Chinese version of the program features Venti and Jean in its banner. This is hinting at Venti receiving another banner in the game, and a possible dedicated banner for Jean in the V1.4 update of Genshin Impact as well.

By comparing the schedules for the Chinese preview and English preview, it can be perceived that the English audience will get to see the sneak peek only four hours after of Chinese live stream. Players who are unable to hold their curiosity back can look at the Chinese program by following the guide that has been linked below.

