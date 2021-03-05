Genshin Impact: When and where to catch the version 1.4 preview live stream

The Genshin Impact version 1.4 sneak peek live stream has been announced for Chinese users.

Although the English preview for the same has not been released by miHoYo yet, it is expected to take place at the same time, on the 6th of March at 8 PM (Chinese time), or shortly after.

Genshin Impact: When and Where to catch the version 1.4 preview Livestream

via https://t.co/AWTRBORAPA

1.4 Preview Stream will be held at 20:00 China time on Saturday March 6th. https://t.co/VJdlVRYSZp pic.twitter.com/ykfh2W1ks2 — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 4, 2021

According to the announcement on Genshin Impact's Chinese forum, the version 1.4 preview will be live-streamed on 10 different platforms in China. If the English version of the same gets delayed for some reason, players can get a sneak peek of the upcoming content, albeit in Chinese, on the following streaming platforms.

Bilibili or B station live room Douyu live room Huya live room Penguin e-sports live room Kuaishou live room Douyin live room Watermelon live room Weibo live room WeChat video live room 4399 live room

Out of the 10 platforms mentioned above, Bilibili is the easiest one to access and is also the most popular. Players can visit this link to find the Genshin impact official channel and catch the live stream.

The 1.4 version preview for the English audience will be streamed on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel worldwide.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: Redeem codes to get free Primogems in March.

Genshin Impact 1.4 preview Livestream time in EST, PST, GMT, and IST

Advertisement

Twitter user AeEntropy has come up with a countdown timer for the sneak peek stream, which can be accessed here.

Genshin Impact V1.4 preview countdown provided by AeEntropy

Livestream timings according to timezone are:

EST: Sat, 6th March 2021, 07:00

PST: Sat, 6th March 2021, 04:00

GMT/UTC: Sat, 6th March 2021, 12:00

IST: Sat, 6th March 2021, 05:30

Although the schedule for Genshin Impact V1.4's English preview is expected release soon, it cannot be guaranteed that it will be streamed before or at the same time as the Chinese one. In case the stream is delayed, players can visit the Chinese version of the same to feed their curiosity.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact 1.4 sneak peek live stream to be held on 6th March: Jean and Venti as 5-star promotional characters?