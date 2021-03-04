Genshin Impact: Redeem codes to get free Primogems in March

Genshin Impact's most premium in-game currency, Primogems, is challenging to earn, especially for F2P players. There are multiple ways to earn Primogems, redeemable codes being the easiest source ever.

Redeem codes to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact in March

The current month's redeemable codes are not newly released, but the older ones work again for some users. Although the in-game email may not grant some players rewards stating, "The code has already been redeemed once" error message, at least one of the codes is supposed to work.

The 3 redeemable codes are:

GSIMPTQ125 - 60 Primogems, 153YuSaenh - 30 Primogems GENSHINGIFT - 50 primogems

How to redeem the codes in Genshin Impact?

Players must launch Genshin Impact on a Mobile device or PC Once players are on the gameplay screen, click on the "Paimon" icon in the top left corner. The redemption option ca be found at Settings > Account > Redeem Entering the codes and clicking on "Exchange" will successfully send the rewards to players' in-game mail.

The Prompt asking for Redeemable codes

Upon successful redemption, the following message will appear.

Successful redemption confirmation

Alternative method:

Players need to head to this link. Upon successful log-in with their miHoYo account, players will be asked to choose the server. After choosing the server of their in-game profile, a prompt will; appear, asking to enter the codes. Enter the codes and click on "Redeem" one by one to claim the free Primogems successfully.

Rewards will be sent to the players via in-game mail.

As shown above, few players may receive the 60 Primogems reward or the 30 Primogems reward randomly. Even none of the codes may work for some players, or all of them might work depending upon the mysterious RNG behind the scenes.

