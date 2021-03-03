Genshin Impact may rerun Venti's banner in 1.4 update featuring Rosaria as the new 4-star character

Genshin Impact is planning a huge surprise in the upcoming V1.4 patch. The first-ever promotional character in Genshin Impact might be making a comeback to the gacha banners in the upcoming major update. The long-rumored 4-star character Rosaria might be a part of Venti's banner in V1.4.

Genshin Impact may rerun Venti's banner in the 1.4 update

Venti banner rerun now confirmed. Klee banner rerun are not expected. pic.twitter.com/TGPY9YzOcT — Genshin Leaks (@zluet) February 15, 2021

The leak comes from Twitter user Zluet, whose internal sources have informed that the rumored Klee banner rerun is less likely to happen in V1.4. According to Zluet, Venti will be the promotional 5-star character during Mondstadt's Windbllume Festival.

According to another set of leaks, Rosaria, the NPC previously introduced as the Nun of the Church of Favonius, will be available as a playable 4-star character.

Interestingly, the upcoming Windblume Festival of Mondstadt is rumored to feature a musical minigame. "Windstock" will be dedicating the theme to its Anemo Archon Venti, who appears to be a bard.

The two leaked bows, called Windblume Ode and Alley Hunter, will also be obtainable via exclusive events to be part of the Mondstadt Festival. Considering that Venti is an archer, miHoYo might be planning to gift these weapons via Venti events. Despite it being speculation, there is too much information pointing in this direction for it all to be merely a coincidence.

Rosaria as the new 4-star character in V1.4 of Genshin Impact

Rosaria will be a Cryo-type polearm user whose skills are slightly oriented for sub-DPS or supporting roles in the party. As of now, almost every single unreleased detail about Rosaria has been leaked online from the beta testing stage.

The final set of leaks exposing her elemental skill, burst, and diving animations have been leaked, which indirectly hints that she is ready to leave beta testing and be part of the game's live version.

