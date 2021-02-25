Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: "Alley Hunter" bow's design and stats 

Genshin Impact is planning a lot of 4-star weapons for the upcoming update. One of those updates is expected to include the support-oriented 4-star bow "Alley Hunter."

The bow is expected to provide an attack bonus to the wielding character off-field, thanks to its unique passive ability, Oppidan Ambush.

Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Alley Hunter bow stats, design, and passive abilities

Rarity: 4-star

Secondary stats: ATK%

Passive ability: Oppidan Ambush

Passive description: When the bow-wielding character is present in the party but not on the field, their DMG is increased by 2% per second, up to a maximum of 20%.

When the character is on-field for more than four seconds, the damage buff is decreased by 4% per second until it reaches 0%.

Item description:

An intricate, opulent longbow. It once belonged to a gentleman thief who was never caught.

The Alley Hunter bow has a base attack of 44, which goes up to a maximum of 565 at level 90. The secondary stats have a base value of 6% ATK bonus, which goes up to 27.6% at level 90.

Refinement stats:

The leaked 4-star weapon Alley Hunter's passive ability becomes even greater after refining it using duplicate products.

Upon refining to R2 / R3 / R4 / R5 when the bow-wielding character is present in the party but not on field, the DMG will increase by 2.5% / 3% / 3.5% / 4% per second, up to a maximum of 25% / 30% / 35% / 40%.

When the character is on-field for more than four seconds, the damage buff is decreased by 5% / 6% / 7% / 8% per second until it reaches 0%.

The refinement stats are a little strange as the rate of DMG buff reduction also increases with each level of refinement. This makes the character more vulnerable to on-field presence for a longer duration.

The massive increase in damage also helps compensate for the same. The weapon might become part of the V1.4 update at a later stage.

Characters like Fischl and support-Ganyu, who spend maximum time off-field, can benefit the most from these passive buffs in Genshin Impact.

