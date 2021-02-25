Genshin Impact: When will 1 billion Primogems be distributed in "Wish Upon a Lantern" event

Genshin Impact is giving away one billion Primogems via the "Wish Upon a Lantern" event. With only a few hours left for participation in the event, players who have already participated must be wondering when they will receive their share of the grand Primogem prize.

This article dives into the rewards distribution date, time, and event schedule.

Genshin Impact: When will 1 billion Primogems be distributed among players in the "Wish upon a Lantern" event

Light five kinds of Xiao Lanterns to share in the Grand Primogem Prize!

The "Wish Upon a Lantern" web event has officially begun!



Click here to go to the event page>>>https://t.co/jMT5w9pR2T



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/IWHdjLC4xy#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/I51oKdLkUu — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 19, 2021

According to the official announcement released by MihoYo, the participations for the "Wish upon a Lantern" event will be open till 25th February 23:59 [UTC+8]. Once further participation is closed, the Genshin Impact team will finalize the valid winners from 26th February 00:00 to 19:59 [UTC+8].

Players must have lighted all five 5 types of Xiao Lanterns successfully and have an Adventure Rank of at least 10 to win the Primogems. Upon finalization, the Genshin Impact team will distribute the one billion grand Primogems prize among the winners from 26th February 20:00 to 4th March 23:59 [UTC+8].

Apart from the Primogems, players can obtain gift boxes for releasing every single lantern obtained via the assigned quests in the event menu. The gift boxes can reward a random amount of Mora and other resources such as Mystic enhancement ores and Hero's wit.

The five types of Lanterns that must be collected for a valid participation

Although there has been no clarification from Genshin Impact officials about the strength of the worldwide userbase, if the speculations are correct, players can expect a share of at least 25 Primogems and up to 60-100 at the best case from the one billion Primogems prize pool.

