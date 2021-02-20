How to collect lanterns on Day 2 of the "Wish Upon A Lantern" event in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is giving away 1 billion Primogems for free through the "Wish Upon A Lantern" event.

In this event, players will have to login into the event web page and complete assigned tasks to earn lanterns, and release them to collect five different types of Xiao Lanterns. Players with all five lanterns will be able to split 1 billion Primogems among themselves.

Light five kinds of Xiao Lanterns to share in the Grand Primogem Prize!

The "Wish Upon a Lantern" web event has officially begun!



Click here to go to the event page>>>https://t.co/jMT5w9pR2T



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/IWHdjLC4xy#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/I51oKdLkUu — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 19, 2021

Genshin Impact: How to collect Xiao lanterns in Day 2 of the "Wish Upon A Lantern" event

The landing page of the "Wish upon a lantern" event.

Players can head to the event webpage by clicking here.

Upon landing on the event page, players will be asked to login into their MiHoYo account to resume the event process of Day 2.

Proceed by logging in with the MiHoYo account.

The event page will appear, showing the "Release" option, along with the remaining attempts for releasing the lanterns. Click on it.

Event tasks to collect the lanterns

The next prompt will display the list of available tasks to obtain more lanterns for the day, which can be released to obtain one of the five types of Xiao Lantern. Follow the instructions to complete the tasks and earn the lanterns.

Collecting a Xiao Lantern successfully

After receiving the lanterns, release them to obtain a Xiao Lantern and a little gift box containing mystic enhancement ores, mora, and other rewards.

After releasing the lanterns, players can return to the event home page and check if all the five types of lanterns have been obtained or not.

All five obtained Xiao Lanterns can be seen on the event home page.

The chances of obtaining all the 5 lanterns are random. In case players receive duplicate lanterns of the same type, they can log in the next day and once again attempt for the remaining Xiao Lanterns.

Players who have a minimum Adventure Rank of 10 and have collected all five Xiao Lanterns before 25th February, will be eligible for the rewards. The rewards of 1 billion Primogems will be distributed equally among all eligible participants from 26th February to 4th March.

