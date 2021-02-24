Genshin Impact V1.4 leaks: Windblume Festival event shop and coupons revealed

Genshin Impact is only weeks away from introducing the leaked Mondstadt Festival with the 1.4 Update. Ahead of that, the contents of the event have been leaked by the data miners.

According to leaks, the Windblume festival will feature many minigames, open-world challenges, and redeemable rewards. The redeemable rewards and the time-limited currency are the latest leaks among them.

Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Windblume Festival shop and Festive Tour Tickets

During the Windblume event in Genshin Impact, players will be able to play the minigames Bullseye Balloons, Windstock, Floral Freefall, and Peculiar Wonderland to obtain the event's exclusive currency, Festive tour tickets.

The Festive Tour Tickets can be exchanged in the event shop for Crown of Insight and Talent level-up materials/books.

Windblume event shop: Items obtainable via Festive Tour Tickets

Windblume event shop: Items obtainable via Peculiar Collab Coupons

A lesser valued currency version of the Festive Tour Tickets will also be available, whose name seems to be "Peculiar Collab Coupon."

Peculiar Collab Coupon can be exchanged for weapon ascension materials, Hero's wits, Mora, Dust of Azoth, and Mystic enhancement ores in Genshin Impact.

Earlier in a series of leaks, the minigames part of the Windblume event were leaked by the data miners. Following are the events and their speculated description.

Bullseye Balloons:

Bullseye Balloons minigame in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Intel)

In this event, players will be required to pick an archer character and play the mini-game at one of the four challenge locations in Mondstadt. The assigned targets are going to be balloons of different appearances, carrying different points.

Floral Freefall:

Floral Freefall minigame in Genshin Impact (Genshin Intel)

In this mode, players can glide from a cliff to pick different floating targets while airborne before landing on the ground.

Windstock:

Windstock minigame in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Intel)

This minigame will be a musical rhythm challenge, where players will be required to match a musical rhythm using Breezy Lyre, an event-exclusive harp.

Peculiar Wonderland:

Peculiar Wonderland (Image via Genshin Intel)

In this challenge, players will face three random Peculiar Challenges (out of eight possible minigames) and attempt to gather enough Points that unlock buffs during Peculiar Trial boss fights later.

