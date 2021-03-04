Genshin Impact 1.4 sneak peek live stream to be held on 6th March: Jean and Venti as 5-star promotional characters?

Genshin Impact will be live streaming sneak peeks of the V1.4 update soon, as the leaked Chinese announcement for the event has surfaced on the internet. The leaked announcement shows the schedule for the sneak peek live stream and even the probable promotional characters.

Genshin Impact 1.4 live stream to be held on 6th March?

The information comes from Genshin Impact's official post on their Chinese forum, and it talks about the schedule for version 1.4's sneak peek live stream. According to the translated information, the Genshin Impact version 1.4 live stream will be aired on 6th March at 8:00 PM (Chinese Time) on all official channels.

via https://t.co/AWTRBORAPA

1.4 Preview Stream will be held at 20:00 China time on Saturday March 6th. https://t.co/VJdlVRYSZp pic.twitter.com/ykfh2W1ks2 — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 4, 2021

Genshin Impact V1.4: Jean and Venti as 5-star promotional characters?

The leaked announcement banner appears to be set around a green-colored theme, and it features the traveler siblings, Jean and Venti. According to earlier leaks, version 1.4 will feature a festival similar to "Lantern Rite," and it will be titled the "Windblume Festival."

A set of leaks have also revealed that Venti, and the Nun of Church of Favonius, Rosaria, will be featured in the limited-time character banner during the event.

Venti banner rerun now confirmed. Klee banner rerun are not expected. pic.twitter.com/TGPY9YzOcT — Genshin Leaks (@zluet) February 15, 2021

The other character who might be making a surprise appearance in the banner, seems to be the acting grandmaster of Mondstadt, Jean. As Jean is also included in the live stream announcement banner-art, she might receive a boosted drop rate for the period too.

Considering that Keqing's banner was featured in the "All That Glitters" patch, it would no longer be ridiculous to see Jean getting her own banner.

Genshin Impact's v1.4 Livestream announcement in Chinese forum (Page translated to English)

miHoYo made the announcement to its Chinese users on the official forum, and it can be viewed by clicking here. Genshin Impact has also assured fans that there will be redeem codes and many such rewards for viewers who tune into the version 1.4 preview.

