Get 100 Primogems for free in Genshin Impact: Daily check-in feature explained

Genshin Impact introduced a month-long daily check-in feature for mobile and PC players today, March 1st. The web event offers a bonus of 100 Primogems for checking-in on the first day and less valued rewards for regular check-ins.

The Genshin Impact daily check-in feature will continue for the entire month of March. During this time, players can log into the HoYoLab forum using their MihoYo account and check-in every day to obtain rewards.

To access this feature, players can head to this link and click on Day-1's reward to claim it. The prizes will be sent via in-game mail within a few minutes. A successful check-in today will provide a bonus reward of 100 Primogems and 10000 Mora.

Alternatively, players can log into their MihoYo account by clicking here. Upon successful login, players will see their account profile picture in the menu bar. Clicking on it will open up a drop-down menu with the check-in button. This also counts as a valid check-in to claim the rewards.

Checking-in on the 7th, 14th, and 21st day of the month will reward players with 20 Primogems, excluding the 10 Primogems they get on the first check-in.

Check-in rewards for each day of the month displayed

Other rewards include Adventurer's Experience, Food Ingredients, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Mora, and Hero's Wits. The feature records check-in time according to UTC+8 timezone. To avoid confusion, players can use an online timezone converter tool to convert it into their regional time.

As of now, this feature is exclusive to PC and Mobile users of Genshin Impact. Players on PS4 seem to be excluded from it, just like the Slime Paradise web event held a few weeks ago.

