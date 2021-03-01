Genshin Impact Battle Chronicle: Find lifetime progress stats of Genshin Impact account

Many Genshin Impact players are unaware that Genshin Impact allows users to view their lifetime stats in the game. The stats are available in the official forums rather than on the in-game menu, which leaves it undiscovered forever.

How to find lifetime progress stats of Genshin Impact account

Genshin Impact's Battle Chronicle feature showing lifetime progress stats of the account

Genshin Impact Battle Chronicle stores all the progress information of a player's Genshin Impact account. The stats include Spiral abyss progress, number of chests opened, number of Anemoculous and Geoculous obtained, and much more. To use this feature, players need to follow the following instructions step by step:

Players need to log into their Mihoyo forum accounts by heading to this link.

After successfully logging in, players will have to click on their profile picture in the upper menu bar and select "Account Info" from the drop-down list.

Upon clicking on "Account Info," the "My Battle Chronicle" page will open up and display an overview of the account.

Players with multiple profiles in multiple server regions under a single account will need to choose the desired profile in the "Switch Account" section to find the required details.

Spiral Abyss progress info including Individual contribution of each character

Players can find the total number of Common Chests, Exquisite Chests, Precious Chests, and Luxurious chests they have opened to date and many more details via this. The unique data that Genshin Impact features here is the number of days players have been active in the game. Players can also find their spiral abyss progress details, including the individual character contribution, by scrolling down the page.

Character info including artifacts, weapons, and constellation

It also systematically keeps track of all the characters owned by the player, their artifacts, and weapons. This feature can be beneficial during forum discussions, as every piece of information can be retrieved from here without logging into the game again and again.

The collection of all-time progress stats can be used to set milestones for in-game activities, and most importantly, to flex those numbers on other players. To be honest, the second option is why players often access this data because stats don't lie.

