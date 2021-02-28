Every Genshin Impact player must have come across tier lists that rank characters according to their viability. Even though each character's tier may vary according to a player's perspective, it's still a fun exercise.

How to make character tier lists in Genshin Impact

To create self-made tier lists in Genshin Impact, players need to follow the following steps:

Gamers can head into the TierMaker website by clicking here. The creator dashboard and a pool of 49 Genshin Impact characters (including unreleased ones) can be found on the webpage. The tiers will be marked with different colors, with free space beside them. Players can drag and drop the characters in free space to place them in a tier. Players can customize the tier labels by clicking on the labels on the left of each tier. These may include tiers such as SSS, SS+, S, A, B, C, and Useless. To remove a tier, clear a row, change tier order or change label colors, players can use the arrows and gear icon given on the right side. Upon completing the tier list, players can download it as an image or sign up with an account to save and access it in the future. The presentation mode below the tier maker can open up the presentation view, allowing users to understand how the tier list will look upon completion.

Genshin Impact DPS tier list in 2021 (Image via Spid)

The tier lists in Genshin Impact help players categorize characters of different capabilities according to their effectiveness. Although some tier lists may seem unfair, none can be guaranteed to be 100% accurate for all the players.

The reason is that the viability of characters can differ from player to player depending on party composition and the number of constellations available.

