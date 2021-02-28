Genshin Impact: Best build for Hu tao

Genshin Impact has announced the upcoming 5-star character, Hu Tao, ahead of Phase-2 of "All that Glitters."

Most Hu Tao fans are busy farming ascension materials and Mora. Others are wondering what's the best build for Hu Tao, including artifacts and weapons.

The best build for Hu tao in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao with Staff of Homa (Image via Lumie_Lumie)

Recommended artifact set for Hu Tao:

Hu Tao wields a polearm for primary and physical attacks. Her elemental skill and elemental burst allow her to deal massive Pyro-elemental damage to the enemies in a large AoE.

For a higher Pyro damage bonus, the four-piece artifact set of "Crimson Witch of Flames" is recommended. The two-piece set grants Hu Tao a 15% Pyro DMG bonus, whereas the four-piece set Increases her Overload and Burning reaction damage by 40%.

It also increases Vaporize and Melt reaction damage by 15%. While equipped with the four-piece "Crimson Witch of Flames" artifact set, using an elemental skill also increases the two-piece set effects by 50% for 10 seconds.

Artifact piece preferences for Hu Tao are: HP > ATK% > HP% > Pyro DMG Bonus > CRIT Rate / CRIT DMG.

Recommended weapons for Hu Tao

Staff of Homa- Signature weapon of Hu Tao (Image via Mihoyo)

Hu Tao's damage elemental skill and elemental burst are heavily DPS oriented in Genshin Impact. To get the best out of her damage dealing capabilities, it's recommended to focus on CRIT stats and HP.

The 5-star polearm Staff of Homa, considered Hu tao's signature weapon, provides 66.2% CRIT DMG at level 90. Hu Tao's talents provide her attack and healing buff while having less than 50%, 33%, and 25%HP.

In such a scenario, the Staff of Homa's passive can compensate for those lower HP with its bonus HP% passives. It can also provide Hu Tao additional 50% attack buff when her HP falls below 50%.

Some other alternatives of Staff of Homa are the 4-star polearm, Deathmatch, and the 5-star Primordial Jade Winged-Spear. These two spears provide an additional CRIT rate to the wielder via their secondary stats in Genshin Impact.

