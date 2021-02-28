Genshin Impact has revealed the much-awaited character Hu Tao with phase-2 of the V1.3 update. The phase-2 of "All That Glitters" will feature more than just new character banners and Hu tao's story quest at a later stage.

Genshin Impact: Phase 2 contents of "All That Glitters" explained

Version 1.3 Events Preview (Phase 2)



As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



All times below based on server time.

More events are coming soon. Stay tuned!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Z7eThxgFjY — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 28, 2021

At the moment, the main attraction of Genshin Impact's phase-2 is the 5-star Polearm user Hu Tao (Pyro). She is the third 5-star rated Pyro type character in the game besides Diluc and Klee.

In-game, she will be known as the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. The phase-2 will feature Hu Tao's character banner "Moment of Bloom" from 2nd March to 16th March 2021.

Hu Tao's banner "Moment of Bloom"

During this time, players can wish for Hu Tao and the featured 4-star characters in the banner. The 4-star characters with boosted drop rates are Xingqiu (Hydro), Chongyun (Cryo), and Xiangling (Pyro).

One can also try the gameplay of featured characters in the Test Run: Character Trial event.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact fans are unhappy with the uneven distribution of 1 billion Primogems from the "Wish Upon a Lantern" event

Epitome Invocation banner in Genshin Impact

Advertisement

The phase-2 will continue to include the already-introduced Epitome Invocation banner featuring Wolf's Gravestone and Staff of Homa. During this period, players will also get an increased chance to obtain the 4-star weapons Lithic blade, Lithic spear, Sacrificial bow, Lion's roar, and The website.

Hu Tao's story Quest "Papilio Charontis"

Hu Tao's story, Quest "Papilio Charontis" will also arrive into Genshin Impact with her banner's arrival. Players who have completed Archon Quest Chapter I: Act II "Farewell, Archaic Lord" and have an Adventure Rank of 40 or above can unlock the quest.

At a later stage, Genshin Impact promised to introduce more time-limited events as part of Phase-2 of "All That Glitters." Although the event's description is still unannounced, developers have requested fans to stay tuned for the announcements.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact Hu Tao banner release date, 4-star characters, and story quest officially revealed