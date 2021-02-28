Genshin Impact Hu Tao banner release date, 4-star characters, and story quest officially revealed

Genshin Impact has finally revealed the release date and the 4-star characters of Hu Tao's banner "Moment of Bloom."

According to the official announcement, the Hu Tao banner will be available in Genshin Impact from 2nd March to 16th March 2021.

Genshin Impact: Hu Tao banner release date, 4-star characters, and story quests announced

Event Wish "Moment of Bloom" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro)!



Travelers, stock up on characters and weapons in "Moment of Bloom" to make your party stronger in combat! #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/65ubaDMvvz — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 28, 2021

Hu Tao Banner release date and 4-star characters:

Genshin Impact will feature the 5-star polearm wielding character Hu Tao starting from 2nd March 18:00 till 16th March 14:59:59.

During the period, the Fragrance of Thaw-Hu Tao (Pyro) along with the 4-star characters Xingqiu (Hydro), Chongyun (Cryo), and Xiangling (Pyro) be available to wish, with a boosted drop rate. The character banner is named "Moment of Bloom."

Hu Tao' story quest "Papilio Charontis":

Hu Tao's story quest "Papilio Charontis."

Hu Tao's story quest will be called the "Papilio Charontis" chapter. Players who have completed the Archon quest Chapter I: Act II "Farewell, Archaic Lord" and have an Adventure Rank of 40 or above will be eligible to play the quest.

The story quest will require a story key this time. Hu Tao's story quest "Papilio Charontis" will be unlocked on the 2nd of March at 6 p.m. (server time) and permanently be part of Genshin Impact.

Version 1.3 Events Preview (Phase 2)



As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



All times below based on server time.

More events are coming soon. Stay tuned!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Z7eThxgFjY — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 28, 2021

There have been no changes to the weapon banner "Epitome Invocation" featuring Staff of Homa and Wolf's Gravestone. The banner is already available in the game and will exist till 16th March 14:59 (server time).

Players can try Hu Tao and the featured 4-star characters in the Test Run: Character trial event once the banner is introduced in Genshin Impact.

