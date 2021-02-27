Genshin Impact: New leak shows Hu Tao's unique dash ability in action

Genshin Impact has finally revealed the character teaser for Hu Tao today, on 27th February. The announcement on the forum also includes Hu Tao's normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst animations as well. However, the unique dash animation is not shown anywhere except the leaks so far.

New leak showing Hu Tao's unique dash ability in action in Genshin Impact

The leak comes from Twitter user Lumie who is known for her Genshin Impact related leaks and renders. In the leaked clip, Hu Tao becomes invisible for a moment while passing through the enemy's body to appear at their back. The ability is unique and one of its kind, just like Mona's alternative sprint ability, Illusory Torrent.

That being said, Lumie has also clarified that the dash can not stay activated in a constant state. Instead, the ghost-dash is triggered for a short moment while dashing. This effect can be seen in the below-attached video, which confirms that this is not an alternative-sprint ability like Mona or Ayaka's.

To clarify, Hu Tao's "ghost dash" is not a constant state, unlike Mona.



Special thanks to @dimbreathjr once again~ pic.twitter.com/K7e5z2nCK8 — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) February 27, 2021

It's only a matter of time until players can get to experience the unique gameplay meta of Hu Tao on their own. Although the ghost-dash effect looks cool, it'll be worth noticing if it is actually useful enough to make an impact in actual combats while playing Genshin Impact.

When can we expect Hu Tao's banner to arrive in Genshin Impact?

The addition of Hu Tao's preferred weapon, Staff of Homa, in the current Epitome Invocation banner for a long period of time hints at her release. Genshin Impact has also announced her voice artists and character teaser today, i.e., 27 February 2021.

That being said, there has been no official confirmation regarding her banner's arrival and the 4-star characters which are featured in it. However, miHoYo had mentioned a mysterious character as part of the 1.3 update in the past. Referring to that, it is safe to assume that the upcoming banner on 3rd March, after Keqing's exit, will most likely feature Hu Tao and 3 other 4-star characters with boosted drop rates.

