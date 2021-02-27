Genshin Impact 1.4 leaks: Rosaria's Elemental skill, burst, and gameplay video leaked

Genshin Impact's upcoming character banner is rumored to feature the 4-star character, Rosaria, for a limited time.

Ahead of the official announcement and release, Rosaria's gameplay footage, including her normal attack, elemental skill and elemental burst, has been leaked online.

In the 39-second clip, Rosaria can be seen performing every type of attack combo with the 4-star polearm Crescent spike.

Rosaria's normal attack, elemental skill and elemental burst animations in Genshin Impact

The leak comes from a Twitter user called Lumie, who is well-known in the Genshin Impact community for her renders and unreleased content leaks.

Rosaria's elemental skill "Ravaging Confession" and elemental burst "Rites of termination" seem more support-role oriented from the clip.

The tweet embedded below shows all the leaks in action briefly.

Rosaria in Genshin Impact:

Elemental Skill: Ravaging Confession

Rosaria quickly shifts her position to get behind the enemy, piercing and slashing with a spear, causing Cryo elemental damage. However, she cannot move behind structurally larger enemies using rapid movements. This skill has a cooldown of seven seconds.

Elemental burst: Rites of Termination

After swiping her polearm to sweep the surrounding enemies, Rosaria summons Cryo spears, condensed from extreme cold. The spears hit the ground, causing Cryo elemental damage. During the elemental burst, the Cryo spears will release chills at a certain interval, causing elemental damage and applying Cryo status on the enemy at a regular interval. Rosaria's elemental burst will last for eight seconds, with a cooldown of 15 seconds in Genshin Impact.

Passive talents:

Night Walk: At night time (18:00 to 6:00), all the party characters will gain a 10% movement speed. This effect will be ineffective in Domains, Trounce domains, and Spiral abyss.

At night time (18:00 to 6:00), all the party characters will gain a 10% movement speed. This effect will be ineffective in Domains, Trounce domains, and Spiral abyss. Extracted confession: When Rosaria strikes an enemy behind using Ravaging Confession, she gains an additional 12% CRIT RATE for 5s.

When Rosaria strikes an enemy behind using Ravaging Confession, she gains an additional 12% CRIT RATE for 5s. Shadow Samaritan: Casting the elemental burst "Rites of termination" will increase the CRIT RATE of all the party members (excluding Rosaria) by 15% of Rosaria's Maximum CRIT RATE. The bonus amount can not exceed 15%.

