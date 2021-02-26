Genshin Impact announces results of "Wish Upon a Lantern" event: Here is how to claim your rewards

Finally, Genshin Impact has split the grand prize of 1 billion Primogems among the participants of the 'Wish Upon a Lantern' event today. Starting from 19 February and running till 25 February, the event that lasted for a week had its reward finalization process going on for the last 20 hours. After all the wait, Genshin Impact players worldwide have received anything between 108, 188, 208, or 288 Primogems each randomly by collecting 5 Xiao Lanterns in the event.

How to claim your share of the rewards from the 1 Billion Primogems prize pool in Genshin Impact

To claim their rewards, eligible players can visit the "Wish Upon a Lantern" event web page by clicking here.

Upon getting asked for a login, players will have to log in with their MihoYo account to participate in the event.

On the event home page, the "Claim Rewards" button will be displayed.

After clicking on the "Claim Rewards" button, the following screen would show up.

Primogems redemption page

Click on the "Claim" button to redeem the Primogems as rewards.

Reward redemption message on the event page

Upon successful redemption, an in-game mail will be sent in Genshin Impact, offering the claimed Primogems. Click the claim button in the mail to get the Primogems in the inventory.

Successful Primogem redemption confirmation mail

Genshin Impact: Wish upon a Lantern event featured the reward of 1 billion primogems

Light five kinds of Xiao Lanterns to share in the Grand Primogem Prize!

The "Wish Upon a Lantern" web event has officially begun!



Click here to go to the event page>>>https://t.co/jMT5w9pR2T



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/IWHdjLC4xy#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/I51oKdLkUu — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 19, 2021

Earlier, MihoYo had announced that the event "Wish Upon a Lantern" features a prize pool of 1 billion Primogems, which were supposed to be split among all the eligible participants in the event. Players possessing all five types of Xiao Lanterns and with Adventure rank above 10 were considered eligible for the rewards.

The community's earlier speculations had everyone's expectations low as the active player count in Genshin Impact is believed to be over 39 million. Considering that, players were expecting anything around 25 Primogems per head from the Grand Prize Pool. However, the average reward of 108-288 Primogems exceeds the earlier expectations.

