Genshin Impact: What are the chances of getting Staff of Homa or Wolf's Gravestone from the new weapon banner

Genshin Impact has finally released the exotic Epitome Invocation banner, featuring the 5-star weapons Staff of Homa (Polearm) and Wolf's Gravestone (Claymore).

The banner guarantees one of the above-mentioned weapons in a total of 80 wishes. However, players can also get the same with a single wish or without 80 wishes, thanks to the RNG.

The chances of getting the exclusive 5-star weapons from the limited-time banner in Genshin Impact

5-star and 4-star weapons with a boosted drop for the event period

According to the in-game description of normal drop rates, players have a base probability of 0.7% to unlock a 5-star weapon in the Epitome Invocation banner.

With the increased drop rates for a limited time, the probability jumps to 1.85% for obtaining the Staff of Homa or Wolf's Gravestone. Although players are guaranteed to get at least one 5-star weapon in 80 attempts, it's believed that there is a soft pity around 70 wishes, which drops one 5-star weapon easily.

When unlocking a 5-star weapon from the banner, there is a 75% chance to obtain one of the featured 5-stars (Staff of Homa or Wolf's Gravestone) and a 25% chance to obtain one standard 5-star weapon.

If players get unlucky with the drop and end up unlocking a standard 5-star weapon, it's 100% guaranteed that the next 5-star obtained will be Staff of Homa or Wolf's Gravestone in Genshin Impact.

The pool of 5-star weapons that can be obtained from the Epitome Invocation Banner

Similarly, the 4-star weapons Lithic Blade (Claymore) and Lithic Spear (Polearm), Lion's Roar (Sword), Sacrificial Bow (Bow), and The Widsith (Catalyst) will have a boosted drop rate of 14.5% (including characters). Players are guaranteed to win a 4-star item every 10 wishes during the event period: Feb 23rd - March 16th.

