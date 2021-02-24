Create
Genshin Impact: What are the chances of getting Staff of Homa or Wolf's Gravestone from the new weapon banner

(Image via Mihoyo)
Soumyaranjan Behera
ANALYST
Modified 26 min ago
Feature
Genshin Impact has finally released the exotic Epitome Invocation banner, featuring the 5-star weapons Staff of Homa (Polearm) and Wolf's Gravestone (Claymore).

The banner guarantees one of the above-mentioned weapons in a total of 80 wishes. However, players can also get the same with a single wish or without 80 wishes, thanks to the RNG.

The chances of getting the exclusive 5-star weapons from the limited-time banner in Genshin Impact

5-star and 4-star weapons with a boosted drop for the event period
According to the in-game description of normal drop rates, players have a base probability of 0.7% to unlock a 5-star weapon in the Epitome Invocation banner.

With the increased drop rates for a limited time, the probability jumps to 1.85% for obtaining the Staff of Homa or Wolf's Gravestone. Although players are guaranteed to get at least one 5-star weapon in 80 attempts, it's believed that there is a soft pity around 70 wishes, which drops one 5-star weapon easily.

When unlocking a 5-star weapon from the banner, there is a 75% chance to obtain one of the featured 5-stars (Staff of Homa or Wolf's Gravestone) and a 25% chance to obtain one standard 5-star weapon.

If players get unlucky with the drop and end up unlocking a standard 5-star weapon, it's 100% guaranteed that the next 5-star obtained will be Staff of Homa or Wolf's Gravestone in Genshin Impact.

The pool of 5-star weapons that can be obtained from the Epitome Invocation Banner
Similarly, the 4-star weapons Lithic Blade (Claymore) and Lithic Spear (Polearm), Lion's Roar (Sword), Sacrificial Bow (Bow), and The Widsith (Catalyst) will have a boosted drop rate of 14.5% (including characters). Players are guaranteed to win a 4-star item every 10 wishes during the event period: Feb 23rd - March 16th.

Published 24 Feb 2021, 00:19 IST
Genshin Impact
