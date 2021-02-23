Genshin Impact V1.4 leaks: Windblume name card and Breezy Lyre revealed

Genshin Impact's allegedly leaked Mondstadt festival is about to bring a ton of mini-games and challenges with the V1.4 Update.

Ahead of that, a few of the event descriptions and event-exclusive souvenirs have been leaked by data miners. The Windblume festival will feature a musical rhythm event called "Windstock" and provide a redeemable event-themed namecard for a limited time.

Genshin Impact v1.4 leaks: Windblume name card and Breeze Lyre

The latest leak suggests that the Windblume event in Genshin Impact V1.4 will include an event-themed name card used in the player's profile, co-op menu, and friend list, purely for aesthetic purposes. The name card is called "Travel Notes: Windblume." The leaked in-game description for the item reads:

Who has seen the wind? Neither you, nor I. Nor has anyone ever seen love, till a bouquet comes flying by.

The appearance of the name card is displayed in the below-attached Tweet.

Travel Notes: Windblume

"Who has seen the wind? Neither you nor I. Nor has anyone ever seen love, till a bouquet comes flying by." pic.twitter.com/Vgbax9ZqWf — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) February 22, 2021

The leaks have also revealed that a Harp or Lyre will be required to complete the Windstock musical rhythm minigame. The Lyre was leaked earlier with a Chinese description that was inaccurately translated, and it was called "Poetry of Scenery." It has been corrected now though, with the English name reading "Breeze Lyre."

English name looks to be the Breezy Lyre. Now on HHW at https://t.co/IqXw6chZBQ — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) February 22, 2021

The Breeze Lyre can play seven keys across three scales of musical rhythm and complete the assigned challenges. Upon completing the event, players will be rewarded with Festive Tour Tickets - a similar in-game currency to Lantern Rite's Festive Fever and Peace Talisman.

Also, the Windblume event might allow players to keep the Breeze Lyre permanently, as a souvenir in memory of the Mondstadt festival.

