Genshin Impact: More leaks and information on Abyss Herald revealed

Genshin Impact is planning for a whole new level of battle experience for players by introducing new types of opponents in the open world and spiral abyss with each update. One of those additions will be coming in the form of The Abyss Heralds. As of now, the Hydro Abyss Heralds's renders and character models have been leaked, along with slight information about their affiliation to the Abyss Order.

More information on Hydro Abyss Heralds in Genshin Impact

This creature which is part of Abyss Order and very powerful 👀#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/R767wrBucC — NEP NEP 💫 (@nep_impact) February 22, 2021

According to the mined data, several strings mentioning Abyss Heralds can be spotted along with Abyss Mages. Also, a newer addition shows the name of another possible member of the Abyss Order hierarchy called "Electro Abyss Lector." A glimpse of Abyss Herald's unique appearance can be seen in the post made by Nep_impact, one of the well-known leakers in the Genshin Impact community.

The newer leaked appearance includes a circular object of blue color around a creature that seems to be Hydro Abyss Herald. The object can possibly be a shield, a portal, or some force field. The post is displayed in the Tweet embedded above.

Poking around Dimbreath's Genshin Data we see that Abyss Mages have IDs of 2010x, the Hydro Abyss Herald 20201, and another monster added to the data structure in 1.32 at 20301 is the "Electro Abyss Lector". Possibly a preview of the Abyss hierarchy. https://t.co/LfnL3PVLeo — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) February 19, 2021

Based on the earlier leaks and Dainsleif's description, it is confirmed that Abyss Heralds are the commanders of the Abyss Mages and have one of the most powerful positions in the Abyss Order hierarchy, only second to their leader.

Referring to the mined data, the Heralds can be speculated to be 294cm or 9 feet and 7 inches tall in Genshin Impact. As for in-game scaling reference, the Tweet attached above compares his physique with Klee to provide an idea about these creatures' height.

