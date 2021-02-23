Genshin Impact V1.4 leaks: Rosaria's name card and signature dish revealed

Genshin Impact's next major update, v1.4, is only weeks away from being released worldwide. Despite miHoYo's attempts to maintain maximum secrecy about the upcoming content, an overwhelming number of leaks are taking over the Genshin Impact community.

A new leak about v1.4 has recently revealed the upcoming 4-star character, Rosaria's, signature dish, and her obtainable name card ahead of the big update.

Genshin Impact v1.4 leaks: Rosaria's name card and signature dish

Full size background version, same source. Rosaria's is named Indenture.

"The unselfish warmth and goodwill of the people is, to her, a kindness that she must repay, and so it is an indenture that follows her forever." pic.twitter.com/wNfXlzvDLk — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) February 22, 2021

Rosaria's name card is apparently named Indenture and can be obtained by reaching friendship level 10 with the character.

The in-game description of her name card is as follows:

"The unselfish warmth and goodwill of the people to her is a kindness that she must repay, and so, it's an indenture that follows her forever."

Players can view the name card's party background, icon, and profile background here.

Also read: Genshin Impact's upcoming character and weapon banners explained: Is Hu Tao coming next?

Advertisement

The above leak from v1.4 of Genshin Impact shows Rosaria's signature dish, which only she can obtain by cooking an existing dish. Her unique recipe is an upgrade of the existing dish "Sweet Madame," which can be cooked using the ingredients Fowl and Sweet Flowers.

Also read: Genshin Impact: More leaks and information on the Abyss Herald revealed

Earlier this week, two of Rosaria's idle animations were leaked, where she can be seen spinning a Kunai knife and posing in random postures when idle.

Apart from that, a lot more information regarding her normal attack, "Spear of Worship," elemental skill "Ravaging Confession," and elemental burst "Rites of termination" has been leaked from the closed beta testing phase.

Although some of her abilities lack an accurate translation, the meaning gives away a rough idea of the actions.

Also read: Genshin Impact - 2 of Rosaria's idle animations leaked ahead of her official release