Genshin Impact fans are unhappy with the uneven distribution of 1 billion Primogems from the "Wish Upon a Lantern" event

Genshin Impact has finally started giving away the rewards from the grand prize of 1 billion Primogems of the "Wish Upon a Lantern." MihoYo expected fans to be full of joy after receiving the rewards, but the actual scenario seems to be quite the exact opposite. Although Mihoyo did not mention anything about splitting the prize equally in the first place, after the 1 billion Primogems were distributed unevenly among the participants, players have started bashing the publisher for the unfair event on Twitter.

Genshin Impact fans are unhappy with the uneven distribution of 1 billion Primogems

No cause i dont think i can ever move on from knowing that some people got more than 108 primogems — kaeya thinks ur cool (@kaeyalovesu) February 26, 2021

The web event "Wish Upon a Lantern" was held for a week, starting from 19th February to 25th February. After the participation period was over, the management took 20 hours to finalize the rewards and identify the eligible winners. During the 20 hours, the Genshin Impact community built up tremendous hype for the free Primogems. Players possessing all five kinds of Xiao Lanterns were given a certain amount of Primogems from the Grand Prize. Everything seemed fine until players started sharing the obtained rewards on social media out of happiness. In a matter of seconds, they all got to know that everyone has not been rewarded with the same amount of Primogems.

dhmu just realized they never said they'd split the primogems evenly pic.twitter.com/9kzRikXCO6 — ash! (@yunIuvr) February 26, 2021

This was when the outrage started spreading like wildfire across Reddit, Twitter, and the Facebook community of the game. Players who got lesser Primogems believe that they could have got even more rewards if Genshin Impact had split the same evenly. Following are some of the trolls and disappointed tweets from the Genshin Impact community and from players who consider themselves a victim of the uneven prize distribution.

Me getting 108 primogems from Genshin Impact pic.twitter.com/xrpNBUUKko — Coach (@CoachhMcJ) February 26, 2021

me to the people who got 288+ primogems pic.twitter.com/7G9wXtA16F — ͏͏Rin♡— 14.4k for venti͏͏͏͏ (@amarevoir) February 26, 2021

someone got 1k primogems from the event and i didn't even get enough primogems for a single pull ... pic.twitter.com/NoRCptiuES — rin! rin! (@hutao_bff) February 26, 2021

Although Genshin Impact never stated that they would distribute the 1 Billion primos equally among the participants, the community is not ready to digest the way it was unevenly split. Also, it is not worth complaining if it is free. At this point, it will not be right to point fingers at each other. Rather, the lack of clarification from MihoYo and slight misunderstanding by the players is to be blamed here.

