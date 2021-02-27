Genshin Impact: Hu Tao's official character teaser released

Genshin Impact has finally raised the curtains off its mysterious character banner, featuring Hu Tao, after all the wait.

The teaser is named "Hu Tao: Scared Yet?" referring to her specialty to have spirits or ghosts around her all the time. Hu Tao will debut in the 5-star character banner in early March after the Keqing banner expires.

Genshin Impact releases Hu Tao's official character teaser

Hu Tao ‧ 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor



Liyue Harbor's "Versemonger of the Darkest Alleys"



She walks the line between life and death, shouldering responsibilities unknown to most mortals.



Be careful around Hu Tao, lest she leads you by the nose!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rN8LpjybGd — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 27, 2021

Despite all the leaks going around featuring almost all information about Hu Tao, Genshin Impact players were waiting eagerly for the official release to know if the closed beta testing leaks were authentic or not.

Although the teaser clarified some leaks, there is much more to be revealed, especially the rumors of last-minute nerfs and buffs before her release.

Here's the official character teaser, "Hu Tao: Scared Yet?" released by Genshin Impact today.

Hu Tao's signature 5-star polearm, Staff of Homa, has made its way to the Epitome Invocation banner before her, thanks to miHoYo's weird schedule for the limited-time banners in V1.3.

The polearm will be featured alongside Hu Tao for 14 days, till March 16th, allowing Hu Tao players to attempt to unlock her preferred weapon.

The weapons banner featuring Hu Tao's signature polearm, "Staff of Homa" (Image via miHoYo)

The hype around Hu Tao has been skyrocketing since the leaks from her beta testing surfaced online. There are dedicated fan groups on Facebook and subreddits on Reddit full of her fanboys, even before the character's release, which shows how popular she will be upon release.

Being a Pyro damage dealer with self-healing and ATK buff ability, the community expects her to be one of the overpowered DPS' in the game. Although it's too early to assume that, considering her damage multipliers and mathematical stats have not been released, the Pyro supremacy fans have their hopes high this time.

