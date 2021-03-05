Genshin Impact has released its new expedition event, "Vishaps and Where to Find Them."

In this event, players have to investigate sites where Geovishaps were spotted by sending their characters on an expedition. The event can be initiated at the Adventurer's Guild of Liyue.

Genshin Impact: Vishaps and Where to Find Them event guide

During the event, Katheryne at Adventurer's Guild will reward travelers for investigating sites with Geovishap activity. Upon interacting with her, players will be redirected to an expedition window, similar to the daily expeditions.

Expedition window of "Vishaps and Where to Find Them"

Katheryne assigns eight expedition missions of different ranks from which gamers can choose a maximum of four. The expeditions are classified as S-rank, A-rank, and B-rank.

S rank missions will reward 20 Primogems upon completion, whereas A-rank and B-rank missions will reward 15 and 10 Primogems, respectively.

Each mission requires at least two characters of the assigned elemental type to be completed effectively. If players don't have any more characters left after sending them on a few missions, they can choose the "Friend Support" feature that summons the required character from their friend's world to assist in the expedition.

Required elements and support character slot in the event

The pool of characters in the "Friend Support" feature

S-rank missions will take up to 12 hours for completion, whereas A-rank and B-rank missions will take up to 10 hours and 8 hours, respectively.

The odds of obtaining a bonus can be checked here

Upon completing the expeditions, players will be rewarded with Primogems. There are bonus rewards available for each mission, including Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Hero's Wits, Talent level-up materials, and Ascension materials.

Players can choose characters of the recommended elemental type and with higher levels to have the maximum chance of obtaining the bonus. When the bonus rewards chance is at 100%, they are guaranteed to receive the bonus, along with the Primogems, in Genshin Impact.

