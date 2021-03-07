Genshin Impact version 1.4: Hangout events explained in detail

Genshin Impact has released a preview to the upcoming major update, V1.4 "Invitation to Windblume."

Hangout events is a choice-based quest that can lead the story to different endings based on the player's chosen dialogues. The four characters available for a "hangout" in the quest are Noelle, Barbara, Bennett, and Chongyun.

Hangout event in Genshin Impact explained

Characters part of Hangout event (Image via Mihoyo)

The Hangout event basically allows players to hang out with one of the four available characters in the game. Players will choose one character from amongst Noelle, Barbara, Bennett and Chongyun, to spend time with them in their quest.

During the quest, players will be given multiple dialogues in different situations to interact. Based on what dialogue the players chose, they will end up with different endings.

Hangout event menu (Image via MihoYo)

Upon getting an unsatisfactory ending, players can open the event menu and choose to replay the quest with the appropriate decisions to get the desired ending.

Also, there will be rewards for unlocking all the unique endings of each character's hangout quest. In certain cases, the hangout session may end without an ending, depending upon the player's decisions.

A Hangout Memory obtained after completing the quest (Image via Mihoyo)

Rewards for unlocking different Hangout Memories in Genshin Impact V1.4 (Image via Mihoyo)

Story keys required to unlock hangout quests of each character (image via Mihoyo)

The Hangout quest for each character will require two story keys to be unlocked. At the end of each hangout session, players will obtain a hangout memory with the character, which can unlock Primogems and other rewards.

The hangout quest can only be played as the Traveler character and not as any of the players' obtained characters. According to miHoYo, this will help players understand the personality of the character a lot better.

