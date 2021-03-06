Genshin Impact releases trailer for version 1.4, "Invitation to Windblume"

Genshin Impact has finally revealed the much-awaited trailer for version 1.4, "Invitation to Windblume." Genshin Impact Version 1.4 will be arriving on March 17th, 2021, across PC, Mobile, and PlayStation platforms.

The trailer showcases a fresh view of Mondstadt, the upcoming character "Rosaria," new enemy "Abyss Herald," and some mini-game events.

The trailer confirmed the existence of leaked Windblume mini-game events, new boss enemy Hydro Abyss Herald, event-exclusive weapons, and promotional character banners. A glimpse of the Dainsleif's story quest and main storyline also shows the traveler's long-lost sibling alongside the Herald.

The upcoming character banners in version 1.4 of Genshin Impact will be featuring the 5-star characters Venti and Childe for the second time in different banners. The new 4-star character Rosaria is also confirmed to be part of both banners during this period.

New event-exclusive and craftable swords and bows are going to be another attraction. The allegedly leaked world level adjustment feature that allows players to descend their world level by one stage has been confirmed.

Players who have unknowingly ascended their world levels and are suffering will be able to revert their world level by one stage to enjoy a comparatively weaker environment.

Childe and Venti making a comeback to the promotional banners in v1.4 of Genshin Impact

Minor changes such as increased capacity for condensed resins, UI improvements, cooking process, and name card showcases will also play a vital role.

The story quest for common and main characters will be worth the hype with Abyss Herald's introduction and the Traveler's sibling.

Despite the slow pace of the main storyline, the upcoming content seems enjoyable thanks to the new characters, mini-games, and the revamped look of Mondstadt.

Genshin Impact has also given away three redeem codes for a limited time that can be claimed to obtain 300 Primogems.

