Genshin Impact X KFC collab: Fans spot Diluc and Noelle again on the Special edition of the KFC bucket in China

Genshin Impact's collaboration with KFC China might sound like a made-up fancy story, but it is not. The leaks, which appeared to be revealing the same a few days ago, turn out to be entirely accurate. Fans have started spotting more Genshin Impact X KFC promotional arts in China while digging up more info on the collab.

Fans spot Genshin Impact's Diluc and Noelle again on the Special edition of the KFC bucket in China.

And while we're on the subject, via NGA, users of the KFC delivery application are beginning to see availability for the Teyvat Bucket starting March 8th as expected. pic.twitter.com/80IjGdNQkm — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 5, 2021

The new set of information about KFC X Genshin Impact collab reveals that players can now spot the special edition- Teyvat Bucket via food delivery apps. As mentioned in the new advertisements, the product will be available to order from 8 March onwards in KFC outlets across China.

A few weeks ago, the first-ever news surfaced on the internet, where two of the most beloved Genshin Impact characters, Diluc and Noelle, were spotted on KFC's advertisement. Diluc could be seen in a red & black-themed chef outfit, whereas Noelle was in a maid outfit in the poster.

wing skin? does that mean the chicken wing is like this? pic.twitter.com/n4yqFfH5Fx — vil 🍂 ' hu tao come home (@shiivilz) February 22, 2021

The advertisement clearly mentioned the collab and its time-limited perks too. According to the translation made available by the Genshin community, KFC is offering an exclusive promotional chicken bucket with Diluc's theme on it. People who chose to buy the limited edition bucket will also win an exclusive red & black-themed wind glider in the game. Although the perks are limited to China, fans worldwide were excited to witness such a collab.

There have been exclusive wind gliders in Genshin Impact in the past too. Players on the PS4 platform are rewarded with the "Wings of Descension" wind glider, which is only limited to the PlayStation platform. With another unique skin making its way into the game, it's not far from when skins will also be a crucial part of the gacha system.

