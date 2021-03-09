Genshin Impact 1.4: How to get the upcoming Oceanid companion "Endora" from the "Wishful Drops" event

Genshin Impact is only a week away from releasing their next major update, version 1.4. The update seems to pack a ton of mini-games, mini-quests, and co-op challenges. In one of the events called "Wishful Drops," players will be able to obtain a mini Oceanid pet called Endora, which can be owned permanently as a companion even after the event ends.

Genshin Impact 1.4: How to get the new Oceanid Seelie pet from the "Wishful Drop" event

According to Wishful Drops' description from the version 1.4 preview live stream, the event will be related to Mondstadt's wine industry. In a series of events, a mysterious life form who hails from the nation of water will end up causing a crisis in Mondstadt's Wine Industry. To resolve this, the traveler will be accompanied by a little oceanid of pure water called "Endora," who can absorb the pure water creatures. By absorbing the pure water creatures at different locations and learning about the area, Endora, the mini oceanid will grow over time.

Endora attempting to absorb or capture the Water Creatures (Image via Genshin Impact Youtube)

Endora successfully absorbing a Water Creature (Image via Genshin Impact Youtube)

After learning about all 5 areas and helping Endora successfully absorb all the water creatures, players will be rewarded with a "Heart of the Spring" material. These Hearts of Springs can be used to attempt the Raging Rhodeia challenge at a later stage.

Obtainable "Heart of Spring" from the event rewards

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: 5 most awaited upcoming playable characters in the game.

During the exploration event, a new challenge called "Raging Rhodeia" will be introduced to Wishful Drops in Genshin Impact. If players don't know, Rhodeia is just another name for the infamous oceanid. In the Raging Rhodeia challenge, players will be tasked to fight the improvised oceanid in solo or co-op mode.

The Raging Rhodeia challenge in Wishful Drops event

Advertisement

Unlike the usual oceanid fight, players will be able to directly damage Rhodeia instead of fighting the waves of water creatures. The challenges will require the usual 40 original resins or a Heart of Spring for a single attempt. In exchange, players will be rewarded with a ton of character upgrade materials such as Hero's wits and Adventurer's experience.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: The Fatui and its 11 Harbingers explained