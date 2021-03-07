Genshin Impact: 5 most awaited upcoming playable characters in the game

Genshin Impact has done a great job in designing characters with unique gameplay, backstories, and amazing personalities.

Some of the upcoming characters are highly-anticipated for their damage-dealing abilities, whereas others have impressed as NPCs in the story mode.

5 most awaited upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact

Although there are over 10 leaked characters under development, most of them have been ignored by the Genshin Impact community due to the lack of available information.

#1 - Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact (Image via Patata-Tan)

Ayaka is a sword-wielding 5-star character with Cryo elemental vision. In the Genshin Impact storyline, she will be known as the princess of the renowned house Kamisato in Inazuma.

Her leaked unique gameplay from the beta stage was extremely popular among fans. Ayaka can be seen using her fascinating elemental skills, bursts, and alternate sprint animations in the leaked clips.

#2 - La Signora

La Signora in Genshin Impact

La Signora is probably the most highly-anticipated character in Genshin Impact at the moment, even though there is no information available about her release. She made her first appearance in Genshin Impact in act three of the prologue.

Signora hails from Snezhnaya, a region that is yet to be introduced in the map of Genshin Impact. Displaying her immense strength, she defeated Venti, the Anemo Archon, in only a few seconds and took his Gnosis.

Signora works under the command of the Cryo Archon, Tsaritsa, as part of the Fatui organization.

#3 - Scaramouche

Scaramouche in Genshin Impact (Image via Kuroki Blue YT)

Scaramouche made his first appearance in "The Crisis Deepens" quest. He later mysteriously appears in the "What the Skies Conceal, the Water Reveals" quest and shows his hidden intent to kill the traveler.

However, Mona saves him by teleporting him away. Scaramouche is the Sixth of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers in the storyline, hailing from the land of Inazuma.

#4 - Dainsleif

Dainsleif (Image via MMOJACKX57)

Dainsleif was first introduced in Genshin Impact's storyline during "Chapter I: Act IV - Bough Keeper: Dainsleif" quest. Dainsleif claims to be a witness to the fall of Khaenri'ah's entire civilization.

He acts normal but seems to hiding something while talking about Mondstadt's past and Dvalin's history.

#5 - Baizhu

Baizhu in Genshin Impact (Image via G.K Youtube)

Baizhu is speculated to be the first Dendo type character in the game. He makes his first appearance during the Archon Quest: Chapter 1- Act 2, "Guizhong" in Liyue. He owns the BuBu pharmacy in Liyue Harbor. Baizhu carries a white snake around his neck all the time.

Note: The above-listed characters are not mentioned in a hierarchical order. Also, The list is subjective and reflects the perspective of the Writer.

