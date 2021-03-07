Genshin Impact version 1.4: Everything known about Hydro Abyss Herald so far

Genshin Impact has finally introduced the new Abyss Order creature, Hydro Abyss Herald, in the V1.4 trailer. The creature was leaked by data miners a few weeks ago on Twitter. Although the leaked renders turned out to be accurate, there are very few things that have been exposed to the community so far.

Genshin Impact: Everything known about the Hydro Abyss Herald so far

If you are hit by these attacks from the abyss herald when your skills are in cooldown, those cooldown times will be extended. https://t.co/1UIWTu6doV pic.twitter.com/Nkc211EkqF — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) March 1, 2021

A couple of weeks ago, the Twitter user Lumie came up with Hydro Abyss Herald's leaked renders with very few things known about it. As the trailer for version 1.4 of Genshin Impact is out, a few more pieces of information can be deducted from the glimpses of its appearance at the time.

Abyss Herald fighting with Aether (Image via Mihoyo)

Hydro Abyss Heralds are known as the most powerful Abyss Order members after their leader, Lumine. According to the leaked renders, the Herald has a height of 294 cm or nine feet and seven inches in the game. It has the ability to teleport at will.

One of the other qualities that makes these creatures so overwhelmingly strong is their ability to affect their on-field opponent's skill cooldown period. If a character's elemental skills are in cooldown while fighting the Abyss Herald, then getting hit by the creature's Hydro slash will allegedly extend the skill cooldown duration for a longer period.

Apart from the leaks, the V1.4 preview reveals Hydro Abyss Herald is the Abyss leader's right-hand creature. In the trailer, it was seen escorting Lumine from its present location to another dimension or place via its portals.

Being powerful enough to be a matter of concern for Dainsleif, the Herald does not step back while fighting the protagonist Aether in the teased boss fight. The above video shows a portion of the version 1.4 preview live stream that teased Abyss Herald's existence on 6th March.

(Image via Mihoyo)

The Abyss Herald is expected to become a weekly boss or an elite boss when introduced into the storyline. Rather than jumping to conclusions, it's better to wait for Genshin Impact version 1.4, which is supposed to arrive on March 17th, 2021.

The upcoming story quests will reveal more information about the Abyss order, Abyss Herald, and their intentions.

