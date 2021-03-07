Genshin Impact version 1.4: The Alley Flash, Elegy for the end, Alley Hunter, and Wine and Song weapons stats revealed

Genshin Impact has officially announced a series of new weapons for version 1.4. The weapons include a 5-star bow, "Elegy for the End," and 4-star weapons The Alley Flash (Sword), Alley Hunter (Bow), and Wine and Song (Catalyst).

Although the stats for these weapons were leaked on Twitter earlier, the official announcement is pending.

Genshin Impact version 1.4: Upcoming weapon stats according to leaks

There has been no official announcement by Genshin Impact on the stats and passive abilities of the four weapons. However, the leakers that revealed the renders of these weapons have also leaked their stats.

Considering every piece of information provided by Genshin Honey-Hunter World becomes 100% accurate, it is safe to assume that the new information will also hold up.

The Alley Flash:

The Alley Flash in Genshin Impact

Rarity: 4 Stars

Base ATK: 45

Base ATK (Lv90): 660

Secondary stat: 12 Elemental Mastery

Secondary stat (Lv90): 55 Elemental Mastery

Passive ability: Itinerant Hero Increases the damage output of the wielding character by 12%. If the character is damaged, then the passive will be disabled for five seconds.

Elegy for the end:

Elegy for the End bow in Genshin Impact version 1.4 (Image via lumie_lumie Twitter)

Rarity: 5 stars

Base ATK: 46

Base ATK (Lv90): 608

Secondary stat: 12% Energy Recharge

Secondary stat (Lv90): 55.1% Energy Recharge

Passive ability: "The Parting Refrain" increases the character's elemental mastery by 60. When the character's skill or burst hits the opponent, the character gains a Sigil.

After possessing four sigils, they will be consumed to provide 100 elemental mastery and a 20% ATK bonus to the nearby allies for the next 12 seconds in Genshin Impact.

Alley Hunter:

Allery Hunter Bow in Genshin Impact version 1.4 (Image via lumie_lumie Twitter)

Rarity: 4 Stars

Base ATK: 44

Base ATK (Lv90): 565

Secondary stat: 6% ATK bonus

Secondary stat (Lv90): 27.6% ATK bonus

Passive ability: When the wielding character is present in the party but not on-field, their DMG will be increased by 2% per second, up to a maximum of 20%. When the character is on-field for more than four seconds, the damage buff is decreased by 4% per second until it vanishes completely.

Wine and Song:

Wine and Song catalyst (Image via lumie_lumie Twitter)

Rarity: 4-stars

Base ATK: 44

Base ATK (Lv90): 565

Secondary stat: 6.7% Energy Recharge

Secondary stat (Lv90): 30.6% Energy Recharge

Passive ability: On hitting an opponent, "Ever-changing" will decrease the wielding character's sprinting stamina consumption by 14% for five seconds. Using an alternative sprint or a normal sprint will increase the character's ATK by 20% for five seconds.

