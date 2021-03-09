Genshin Impact: The Fatui and its 11 Harbingers explained

Genshin Impact does a brilliant job of building storylines and character arcs for the game. All these qualities come together to form the mysterious antagonist organization, The Fatui.

Genshin Impact: The Fatui and its 11 Harbingers

The Fatui is a diplomatic organization that's based in Snezhnaya. The organization is led by Cryo Archon and Tsaritsa, who are on a mission to collect the Gnosis from the six other Archons.

As the leader of Fatui and the ruler of Snezhnaya, Tsaristsa owns a strong military force that makes her empire the strongest among all seven nations. The ultimate goal of the Fatui is still unknown, but for the time being, the Harbingers are on a mission to collect the Gnosis that every Archon owns. As of now, Tsaritsa owns three Gnosis, including Venti's, Zhongli's, and her own.

Scaramouche- 6th Harbinger (Image via Kuroki Blue YT)

Tsaritsa has a group of 11 lieutenants working under her, who are known as The Harbingers. They are the highest-ranking members in the Fatui military's hierarchy and bow to none except their boss. The ability that makes these harbingers stronger than the rest of the world is their Delusions.

Unlike visions that Venti, Diluc, and other Genshin Impact characters possess, Delusions grant immense short-term strength to the wielder that might exceed human limits.

Childe, Tartaglia's Foul Legacy Transformation shown in the Golden House, is also a Delusion granted to him by Tsaritsa. Every Harbinger in the organization has their own division for running their diplomatic and bureaucratic missions across the seven nations.

Signora - 8th Harbinger

A total of three Fatui's Harbingers have been introduced in Genshin Impact, with only Childe as a playable character so far. The other two, La Signora and Scaramouche, have made guest appearances. There is no information about their release dates yet. Out of the 11, only nine Harbingers have been mentioned in the storyline so far.

The Harbingers are:

Pedrelino (1st Harbinger)

Pulcinella (5th Harbinger)

Scaramouche (6th Harbinger)

Signora (8th Harbinger)

Tartaglia (11th Harbinger)

Dottore

Pantalone

Sandrone

Capitano

(Source: Genshin Impact Wiki)

Tartaglia/ Childe's Electro Delusion (Image via Rubhen925)

The Harbingers can possess control over two different elements via their Vision and Delusion. Players can witness the same in Tartaglia's boss fight, where he switches to the Foul Legacy Transformation to use the electro element after losing the battle using his Hydro vision.

However, the Delusion is not a playable feature in the current version of Genshin Impact. It is not known if miHoYo will allow the same in the future. If it does happen eventually, it will be interesting to compare the power levels of literal gods and the Delusion holders.

