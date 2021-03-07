Genshin Impact is planning to introduce over 18 new achievements with version 1.4. The leak surfaced on Twitter, where a popular Genshin Impact data miner has extracted the upcoming achievement details and their rewards from the game files.

Genshin Impact leaks: 17 New achievements of version 1.4 leaked

The leaks come from Twitter user HoneyDodogama, known for leaking upcoming character models, weapons and other unreleased content by data mining the game files. According to him, the following are the new achievements and their description that will be introduced in the next major update, version 1.4 of Genshin Impact.

Fantastic Voyage- Prologue: Complete "Fantastic Voyage" and unlock all the endings Behold, Mine Evil-Espying Eye!: Correctly interpret all clues The Bandit, the Lunatic, and the Pitch-Black Enigma: Uncover the grand thief's fate Where Fate Comes to a Crossroads: Escape the eerie ruins Sneering at the Power of the Gods: Learn of the "Loom of Fate" Silence, You Paving Lunatic: Defeat the Abyss Herald We, Will, Be Reunited: Complete "We Will Be Reunited" Archaic Lord of Lightning and Blitz: Witness the awesome meteorological power of Bennett's phenomenally bad luck The Power of Luck: Activate the mechanisms and obtain the treasure without making any mistakes. A Line That May Be Crossed: Complete "Wellspring of Healing" and unlock all ending. A Maid of Strength and Virtue: Complete "Chivalric Training" and unlock all endings. Evil Is Banished: Complete "Signs of Evil" and unlock Al endings. Mondstadt's Spiciest Surprise: Sample Barbara's Chilibrew "...For I Am Duty Bound": Help Noelle discover the source of her strength. Red HA Chili Popsicles: Make a popsicle using the wrong recipe and provoke Chongyun's Pure-Yang Spirit. An Idol's Last Line of Defense: Successfully persuade Albert and Barbara's other fans to leave A World Known Only Unto Roses: Read Noelle's study notes

The fight between Abyss Herald and Aether teased by Genshin Impact in the 1.4 update preview (Image via Mihoyo)

Most of the leaked achievements are seemingly red to the Hangout Events. The achievements related to Hydro Abyss Herald hint that the cinematic fight is shown in the version 1.4 live stream. All the discussed achievements will reward 5 Primogems to the players upon unlocking. The amount is not enough, but it helps F2P players get some 'wishes' in the future banners for sure.

