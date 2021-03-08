How to Increase Damage, CRIT Rate, Healing, and more using Elemental resonance in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact allows for increasing a character's attack damage, CRIT Rate, Healing ability, and more stats through artifacts and weapons.

Apart from that, a passive mechanism is also present in the game, which helps achieve the above stats just by tweaking character composition in the party. This is called Elemental Resonance.

Elemental resonance in Genshin Impact is a passive meta that provides different types of buff depending upon certain elemental type characters' composition. Players need at least two characters of the same elemental type or all four characters of unique elemental type to activate it.

Following are the different types of Elemental resonances in Genshin Impact

Enduring Rock: This is called Geo resonance. When two or more characters of Geo elemental type are present in the party, this effect is triggered. It increases the shield strength of the characters by 15%. Characters protected by a shield will have their total damage increased by 15%. Dealing damage to the enemies will decrease their Geo Resistance by 20% for 15s.

Geo Resonance

Fervent Flames: This is called Pyro resonance. When two or more Pyro elemental-type characters are present in the party, this effect is triggered. With this effect, characters are affected by Cryo for 40% less time. Additionally, all the characters in the party receive a 25% ATK bonus.

Pyro Resonance

Soothing Waters: This is called Hydro resonance. When two or more Hydro elemental type characters are present in the party, this effect is triggered. With this effect, the characters are affected by Pyro for 40% less time. It also increases the incoming healing by 30%.

Hydro Resonance

Impetuous Winds: This is called Anemo resonance. When two or more Anemo elemental type characters are present in the party, this effect is triggered. It decreases the party's stamina consumption by 15% and increases the movement speed by 10%. It also shortens the skill cooldown by 5%.

Anemo Resonance

High Voltage: This is called Electro resonance. When two or more of the Electro elemental type characters are present in the party, this effect is triggered. With this effect, characters are affected by Hydro for 40% less time. Superconduct, Overloaded, and Electro-Charged reactions have a 100% chance to generate an Electro Elemental Particle.

Electro Resonance

Shattering Ice: This is called Cryo resonance. When two or more Cryo elemental-type characters are present in the party, this effect is triggered. When the Cryo resonance is in effect, characters are affected by Electro for 40% less time. It also increases the CRIT Rate against enemies that are Frozen or affected by Cryo by 15%.

Cryo Resonance

Protective Canopy: When all four characters of different elemental types are present in the party, this effect is triggered. With this resonance, all elemental and physical resistances are increased by 15%.

Protective Canopy resonance

Among all these, The Geo and Pyro resonance are the most popular ones, thanks to their overpowered damage buff. The Cryo resonance, which is less popular nowadays, is expected to be game-breaking when characters like Ayaka and Rosaria are introduced. Apart from that, other resonances such as Anemo and Protective Canopy are selectively picked by players due to their unique gameplay approach in Genshin Impact.

