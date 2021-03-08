Genshin Impact x KFC collab: New KFC-themed wind glider, "Wings of Feasting," and other rewards revealed

Genshin Impact's ongoing collaboration with KFC in China has become a worldwide sensation.

Although the collab and its perks are limited to China only, it has been announced that the latter will be made available to other players. The deal rewards players with unique in-game food recipes and a wind glider skin.

Genshin Impact x KFC collaboration reward: New KFC-themed wind glider "Wings of Feasting"

Chinese KFC outlets with Genshin Impact-themed decorations called on fans to try out the event and win perks as soon as the collab began. Fans from across the country started sharing pictures of the same on Genshin Impact and KFC's Weibo channels.

It took no time to reach overseas fans due to the lucrative rewards.

Lot of photos popping up with Genshin x KFC decorations seen at various locations.

via:https://t.co/9xRnOnGJUm

— AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) March 8, 2021

During this event, players can order a special edition of the KFC bucket to obtain the wind glider skin in-game. It is named the "Wings of Feasting" (translated from Chinese).

Thanks to Twitter user Lumie, here's an animated preview of the wind glider.

It seems that players can claim the rewards via specific redeem codes or a QR code after purchasing limited-edition Genshin Impact KFC buckets.

Upon redemption of the code, the wind glider skin will be sent to players' in-game mail, which they can claim instantly.

The "Wings of Feasting" can be claimed from the in-game mail after redeeming (Image via AeEntropy Twitter))

Other rewards from Genshin Impact x KFC collaboration

Chicken Golden Chicken Burger

Chicken Fragrant Mashed Potatoes

Chicken Golden Fried Chicken
— Honey (@HoneyDodogama) March 7, 2021

Along with "Wings of Feasting," players will receive three types of food recipes and 30,000 Mora in their mail upon successful reward redemption. The three unique recipes can provide HP regeneration, Attack buff, and CRIT Rate buff to the characters upon consumption during battle.

There is no information about when these rewards or events will be making their way to the global audience. However, Genshin Impact has assured fans that the wind glider skin will be coming to the global player base by July 2021.

