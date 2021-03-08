Genshin Impact and Intel have partnered up to giveaway Redeem codes worth 50 Primogems to all the players.

Just like the giveaways from Steelseries and Dell's Alienware in the past, this giveaway requires players to do a simple task to obtain the Redeem code in Genshin Impact. However, players who have claimed codes from similar events in the past will not be able to redeem this code again.

Genshin Impact: New Redeem code to get 50 Primogems from Intel's Giveaway

The giveaway assures a guaranteed Redeem code for each participant, and lucky draws do not pick the winners. Players need to login to the event page and complete 2 tasks, i.e., visit Intel's official YouTube channel and answer a simple survey question.

Following this step-by-step guide helps in claiming the redeem code easily in Genshin Impact.

Players need to head to Intel's giveaway page by clicking here. On the giveaway page, players will be asked to fill in some necessary details to participate in the event. After filling in the details, players will have to login via their Discord, YouTube, or Email account. After logging into the event with one of the mentioned methods, players will be assigned two tasks to unlock the code. After completing the tasks, the Redeem Code will show up.

Intel's Primogems giveaway page

Available login methods to unlock the code

2 Simple tasks are required to unlock the code Error in redemption if players have redeemed a code from similar giveaways before Error in redemption if players have redeemed a code from similar giveaways before

PC first. Once the game is loaded, players have to click on the "Paimon" icon on the screen's top-left corner. The redeem codes section can be accessed by navigating to Settings > Account > Redeem. The codes can be entered in the textbox and redeemed by clicking the "Exchange" button.

Upon successful redemption, a confirmation message will be sent to your in-game email.

Redeemed code will send the 50 Primogems to the in-game mail.

Players must remember that the code cannot be redeemed if they have redeemed a similar reward from giveaways hosted by Alienware or Steelseries before. In that case, the above-shown error message will pop up. The redeem code is unique to every player and can only be used once per account. The account must have an Adventure Rank of 10 or above to be eligible for the 50 Primogems redemption in Genshin Impact.

