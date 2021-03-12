Genshin Impact reveals Tiktok Video Shorts and Photography event for version 1.4

Genshin Impact has revealed 2 time-limited events for the 1.4 update in a recent preview. The events are named "TikTok Video Shorts event" and "Community Photography event."

Both events will be hosted on social media, with appropriate hashtags for discoverability. Tiktok Video Shorts event will offer cash prizes, while the Community Photography event will offer Primogems rewards to the winners.

Tiktok Shorts and Community Photography event in Genshin Impact version 1.4

The news comes from the version 1.4 content preview page of Genshin Impact. The preview was released on Genshin Impact's social media handles, where most of the teased content from the trailer was listed. However, the last page of the preview mentioned the TikTok Video Shorts and Community Photography events.

The preview page for Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" is now open!



Wind and flowers, wine and poetry, freedom and love — Mondstadt's annual Windblume Festival is almost here!



The preview page for Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" is now open!

The Tiktok Video Shorts event in Genshin Impact will be started on 18 March 2021 and will continue for 3 weeks until 7 April 2021. The event will require players to post short video creations on TikTok related to a subject that is yet to be announced. Eligibility details for valid participation in the event will be announced by miHoYo at a later stage.

The TikTok and Photography event descriptions with release dates in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The Community Photography event will be started on 22 March 2021 and go on till 29 March 2021. During the week-long event, players will have to take snapshots of Windblume Festival-related content using the in-game 'Kamera' gadget. Later, players can share those snapshots on social media using the hashtags #GenshinImpact and #WindblumeSnapshots to be valid participants.

The process of choosing the winners, distributing prizes, and eligibility criteria for the event are expected to be shared by the officials soon. The Windblume Festival will be held from 19 March to 5 April. Apart from these web events, players will get access to the Peculiar Wonderland, Ballards of Breeze, Floral Freefall, and Bullseye Balloons inside the game.

