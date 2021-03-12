Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: "Invitation of Windblume" event details and version 1.4 release date

Genshin Impact 1.4 Update will be released on March 17th. This update will focus on the Windblume Festival in Mondstadt.

Various mini-games will be available during the event with a lot of rewards waiting for the players. These rewards include Primogems, Crown of Insight, Dust of Azoth, Mora, Hero's Wit, and a lot more.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: Upcoming banners and new character

The preview page for Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" is now open!



Wind and flowers, wine and poetry, freedom and love — Mondstadt's annual Windblume Festival is almost here!



Go to V1.4 "Invitation of Windblume" Preview Page >>>https://t.co/YvfpC72RHl#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/9t2fFU1qU0 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 12, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.4 update is announced with 2 featured banners, rerun banners of Venti and Tartaglia (Childe), along with a new 4-star character, Rosaria.

1. Venti

Venti, Image via miHoYo

The highly anticipated 5-star bard, Venti, will return in Genshin Impact Version 1.4. He is an anemo bow-user that specializes in crowd control. His main feature is his elemental burst, which traps smaller enemies in a storm eye for 8 seconds.

2. Rosaria

Rosaria, Image via miHoYo

Rosaria is a new character in Genshin Impact that will be released on Version 1.4. She is a cryo polearm-user, making her the second 4-star polearm character in the game.

Rosaria's skill overview:

Normal Attack

Rosaria's Normal Attack, Image via miHoYo

Rosaria performs up to 5 consecutive strikes with her normal attacks, dealing physical damage to the enemies.

Elemental Skill

Rosaria's Skill, Image via miHoYo

Her skill allows her to blink through smaller enemies, before stabbing and slashing the enemy, dealing cryo damage.

Elemental Burst

Rosaria's Burst, Image via miHoYo

Rosaria slashes the enemies before summoning an ice lance into the ground, dealing cryo damage. While this burst is active, the lance will periodically deal cryo damage to the surrounding enemies.

3. Tartaglia (Childe)

Tartaglia (Childe), Image via miHoYo

Tartaglia, also known as Childe or 11th of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, is a 5-star hydro bow-user in Genshin Impact. He has a high burst DPS potential, so the players can use him to produce some big damage.

He's unique for his elemental skill, which allows him to switch from Ranged Stance to Melee Stance despite being a bow user. The cooldown of his skill depends on how long he stays in his Melee Stance, so the players will be required to properly manage his elemental skill usage.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: New weapons

Genshin Impact 1.4 Update will be accompanied by 4 new Gacha weapons. One 5-star bow, Elegy for the End, and three new 4-star weapons, The Alley Flash (Sword), Wine and Song (Catalyst), and Alley Hunter (Bow).

Elegy for The End, Image via miHoYo

New 4-star weapons, Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: Windblume Festival

Windblume Festival, Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact 1.4 Update will also bring the Windblume Festival. This event will be held from March 19th to April 5th. There will be some mini-games for players to look out for, each with a different gameplay. These mini-games include:

1. Bullseye Balloon

Bullseye Balloon, Image via miHoYo

In this Genshin Impact mini-game, the players' bow aiming skills will be put to the test. There will be several types of balloons for the players to shoot. Some of these balloons will deduct the players' points, so the players should pay close attention to the target.

2. Ballads of Breeze

Ballads of Breeze, Image via miHoYo

Ballads of Breeze is a rhythm mini-game, where the players have to press buttons or circles at the right time to earn points. There will be three difficulties for this mini-game: Normal, Hard, and Pro.

3. Floral Freefall

Floral Freefall, Image via miHoYo

In this mini-game, the players will start from high ground, and they have to collect floating Bloom Balloons while gliding down. The more of these the players collect, the more points they gain. The players will also obtain more points for excess time. The challenge ends when the players touch the ground, or if the timer ends.

4. Peculiar Wonderland

Peculiar Wonderland consists of several mini-games for the players to play. Players will face three random mini-games upon entering. Depending on the players' performance, they will receive a buff that will help them in facing the boss at the end of the challenge.

These are the mini-games that will be available on Peculiar Wonderland:

Shimmering Path

Shimmering Path, Image via miHoYo

In this mode, the players will be shown a route of platforms to take. After a while, these platforms will become invisible, requiring the players to rely on their memory to finish the challenge.

Stepping Stone Antics

Stepping Stone Antics, Image via Mihoyo

Stepping Stone Antics is another platform mini-game that will require players to keep moving. The platform will shake before falling, giving the players a small window to move to a safe spot.

Windblume Blessing

Windblume Blessing, Image via miHoYo

This challenge requires players to collect flowers that are scattered all over the place within a certain time limit.

There are also some other mini-games that can be explored later after the Genshin Impact 1.4 Update is released. These include:

No Landing!

No Landing, Image via miHoYo

Barrage Minuet

Barrage Minuet, Image via miHoYo

The Great Bubble Crash

The Great Bubble Crash, Image via miHoYo

Bubble Speedster

Bubble Speedster, Image via miHoYo

One-Way Traffic

One-Way Traffic, Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact 1.4 Update: Other events

Other Events,Image via miHoYo

Other than all the festivities, there will also be some Genshin Impact events where participating players have a chance to win primogems and cash prizes. There are two announced events:

TikTok Video Short Event

Event Duration: March 18th - April 7th

Players can publish short videos for a chance to win a cash prize.

Community Photo Event

Event Duration: Match 22nd - March 29th

The players can join this photography event for a chance to win primogems.

Genshin Impact 1.4 Update seems to offer various activities for the players to enjoy. With the pre-installation feature being available soon, players can ensure they do not miss out on the festivities.