Venti's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has released the version 1.4 "Invitation to Windblume" trailer today. After the announcement to reintroduce Venti and Childe in the promotional banners in v1.4, players are preparing to farm materials for Venti and upgrade him after unlocking him as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact: Venti's ascension materials

Venti is a 4-star Anemo type character, known for his crowd control abilities. He's arguably the best support character for Spiral abyss and Domains in the game. To get the best out of him, players are recommended to use a 4-piece Viridiscent Venerer's artifact set and upgrade him to the maximum level.

Ascension materials for Venti (Image via Genshin.gg)

Players will require the following ascension materials to max out Venti in Genshin Impact.

Level 20+ : 1 X Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 3 X Cecilia, 3 X Slime condensate

Level 40+ : 3 X Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 2 X Hurricane Seed, 10 X Cecilia, 15 X Slime condensate

Level 50+ : 6 X Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 4 X Hurricane Seed, 20 X Cecilia, 12 X Slime secretions

Level 60+ : 3 X Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 8 X Hurricane Seed, 30 X Cecilia, 18 X Slime secretions

Level 70+ : 6 X Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12 X Hurricane Seed, 45 X Cecilia, 12 X Slime concentrate

Level 80+ : 6 X Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 20 X Hurricane Seed, 60 X Cecilia, 24 X Slime concentrate

Players will need a total of 420,000 Mora to complete the six ascension phases for Venti. To level up talents, players will need Tails of Boreas' weekly material and Teachings, Guides, and Philosophies to "Ballard."

The talent books can be farmed on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at Forsaken Rift domain in Genshin Impact. As the Cecilia flower has a limited spawn rate, players are advised to start collecting it frequently from the spawn locations in Mondstadt.

