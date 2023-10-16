Is Venti still worth pulling in Genshin Impact? Meta and Pull value explained

Venti is amongst the most popular characters in Genshin Impact. Originally released in version 1.0, he was the first limited 5-star unit in the game and has been widely used ever since. Venti is a Bow-user who wields the Anemo element and can provide excellent support and crown control to his teammates. Additionally, his Elemental Burst is so strong that it can easily annihilate smaller mobs.

Although he is the Anemo Archon, the general consensus in the community suggests that Kaedahara Kazuha is the better Anemo unit. With Venti scheduled to appear on the second-half banners of Genshin Impact's 4.2 update on October 17, 2023, many players may be wondering if it is still worth pulling for him.

This article will discuss Venti's utility and support capabilities in the current Fontaine meta to determine his pull value for new and veteran players. It will consider aspects like his overworld uses, abyss performance, and team building.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

How good is Venti in Genshin Impact as of October 2023?

Venti banner for version 4.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Everyone's favorite tone-deaf bard, Venti, is scheduled for his fourth rerun in Genshin Impact's 4.1 update. He will appear on the limited-time character banner on October 7, 2023, and will remain available to players worldwide till November 7, 2023. The banner will also feature Chongyun, Thoma, and Dori as the 4-star options.

Players hoping to pull for the Anemo Archon may want to know about his relevance in the game's meta. While Venti is a top-tier character with arguably the strongest Elemental Burst in the game, he is foreshadowed by Kazuha in some aspects.

Let's take a look at Venti's pros and cons to determine if you should pull for him.

Reasons to pull Venti in Genshin Impact

Venti is a top-tier character in Genshin Impact who excels at multiple things. He can be an excellent choice for beginners exploring the lands of Teyvat owing to his Elemental Skill.

Here are a few places where Venti shines in HoYoverse's RPG:

Venti's Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

1) Venti's Elemental Skill is capable of generating Wind Currents that can be used to reach high-up places or gain height to glide down. It can be extremely useful if you are a new player searching for oculi.

2) Venti's Elemental Burst provides unmatched crowd control (CC). It summons a black hole that can suck up small and medium-sized enemy mobs. It can also be infused with either Pyro, Hydro, Electro, or Cryo elements to deal Swirl damage.

Venti's Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can use it to effectively group foes and inflict them with any absorbed element, triggering further elemental reactions.

3) In recent times, Floor 11 of Spiral Abyss features a protect the monolith challenge. Swarms of enemy mobs try to attack the monolith at the center of the field, and players must not let their health deplete below 60% in order to complete the objective.

Considering most of the foes here are comprised of smaller enemies, Venti is the optimal choice. This is also true for any other Spiral Abyss floor where you can find smaller mobs that can be pulled by his Elemental Burst.

4) As an Anemo user, Venti is capable of utilizing the Viridescent Venerer artifact set. It is one of the strongest artifact sets in the game and is capable of decreasing the Elemental RES of a particular element by 40%.

Viridescent Venerer artifacts (Image via HoYoverse)

Additionally, using a full four-piece set can buff Venti's Swirl damage by 60% while providing him with a 15% Anemo DMG Bonus via the two-piece effect.

Reasons to skip Venti in Genshin Impact

Although Venti is an amazing character, some shortcomings must be considered when investing your hard-earned Primogems in Genshin Impact. Players should be mindful of the following aspects:

Kazuha's Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

1) Venti has fallen off in the meta since Kaedehara Kazauha was released. Unlike the former, the latter unit can provide crowd control with his Elemental Skill, allowing you to group enemies more often. However, it's important to note that Venti's Burst is still stronger.

Kazuha, in comparison, also provides additional elemental damage, making him a more popular pick over Venti.

2) One of the prevalent issues with Venti has always been the added restrictions to team building. Although he is an Anemo user who can easily perform well in any party, certain DPS characters do not pair well with Venti.

Childe cannot reach enemies in Venti's Burst when using his melee stance (Image via HoYoverse)

This is due to the fact that under the influence of Venti's Elemental Burst, most enemies are up in the air, making it difficult for certain sword, claymore, or polearm units to reach them.

3) Ever since the arrival of Inzauma, many different enemies have been added to the game that cannot be grouped by Venti's Burst. With the number of such foes steadily increasing with each update, his usefulness is certainly taking a hit.

Considering all the aforementioned pros and cons, I'm personally of the opinion that Venti is still worth pulling in 2023, especially if you are a new player. He has carved a niche space for himself in Genshin Impact, where he is the ideal choice situationally.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

Poll : Do you think Venti is still strong in Fontaine's meta? Yes No 7 votes