Genshin Impact 4.1 Phase 2 events schedule and banner countdown

Genshin Impact's 4.1 update is nearly halfway through, and its Phase 2 characters will be arriving shortly. HoYoverse has officially revealed the upcoming banners and events scheduled for this patch's second half. With the main event of this update underway, players might be wondering what's in store for them after it concludes.

As revealed in Genshin Impact's 4.1 livestream, Wriothesley and Venti will be Phase 2's new featured 5-star units. Chongyun, Thoma, and Dori will also join them as rate-up 4-star options.

HoYoverse has confirmed that the featured 5-star characters during the second half of the 4.1 update will be Wriothesley (Cryo) and Venti (Anemo). They will arrive in-game on October 17, 2023, and will remain available till November 7, 2023. Their banners will include Chongyun (Cryo), Thoma (Pyro), and Dori (Electro) as the featured 4-star characters.

The Duke of Meropide, Wriothesley, is a brand-new unit expected to be a really strong DPS that relies on Normal Attacks. He is expected to pair well with the new free 4-star Catalyst, called Ballad of the Boundless Blue.

Venti has generally been regarded as the best Crowd Control (CC) unit in this game. Although he has failed off a bit in the meta ever since Kazuha was released, he is still regarded as the best unit for easily clearing smaller mobs.

The featured 5-star weapons for Phase 2 will be Cashflow Supervision and Elegy for the End. These are Wriothesley and Venti's respective signature options. This banner will also include Eye of Perception (Catalyst), Rainslasher (Claymore), Range Gauge (Bow), Favoinus Sword (Sword), and Prospector's Drill (Polearm) as the available 4-star weapons.

Version 4.1 second-half banner countdowns

Wriothesley as seen in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's 4.1 Phase 2 banners will be released at different times across Asia, Europe, and America servers. Wriothesley and Venti will first become available for Asian players, followed by gamers in Europe, and then those located in America.

Players can keep track of Wriothesley and Venti's 4.1 release for their respective regions by following the countdowns timers above.

All upcoming events in Phase 2

Genshin Impact's official X (formerly Twitter) account has revealed what players can expect in the second half of patch 4.1. During that phase, certain events can be completed to obtain Primogems and other in-game rewards, such as ascension and level-up mats, alongside some Mora.

The schedule for Genshin Impact 4.1 Phase 2 events is listed below:

Genius Invokation TCG - Heated Battle Mode: Reinforcements: From October 21, 2023 - October 30, 2023.

The Peaks and Troughs of Life: From October 23, 2023 - November 6, 2023.

Overflowing Mastery: October 30, 2023 - November 6, 2023.

Wriothesley Story Quest - Cerberus Chapter (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley's Story Quest - Cerberus Chapter will also become available to players starting October 17, 2023. Travelers will obtain 60 Primogems for completing it.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.