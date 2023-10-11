Genshin Impact banners schedule 2023

Genshin Impact's 4.1 update is currently underway, and the Phase II banners will soon become available. Both Wriothesley and Venti, who are set to appear in the second half of version 4.1, are immensely popular, with a lot of fans eager for their arrival. However, if you are unsure about where to use your Primogems, knowing about the upcoming character schedule might be helpful.

This article will cover all the characters set to make an appearance before 2023 ends, alongside their expected release dates. It will include the remaining 4.1 characters and the future releases of versions 4.2 and 4.3.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact banners and update release dates 2023

Genshin Impact will host four different limited-time character banners before 2023 ends. Players will have the chance to obtain the units featured in the second half of version 4.1, both halves of version 4.2, and the first half of 4.3 before marking the beginning of 2024.

Considering this amounts to eight different releases, it may be hard for certain players to decide whom to pull for, especially if they are free-to-play (F2P) with a limited amount of Primogems. To simplify this dilemma, players can refer to the leaked schedule of upcoming playable characters for better decision-making.

Genshin Impact 4.1 second-half banners

As revealed in the version 4.1 livestream, the Phase II banners set to arrive on October 17, 2023, will feature the new 5-star Cryo DPS Wriothesley and the Anemo support, Venti.

While the former is a new addition to the game's roster, the latter provides players unmatched crowd control (CC). Travelers can obtain these characters till the end of version 4.1 on November 7, 2023.

The 4-star characters that are expected to get a rate-up on Wriothesley and Venti banners are as follows:

Thoma

Chongyun

Dori

Genshin Impact 4.2 first-half banners

HxG Diluc, a prominent leaker in the community, recently hinted at the 5-star entries for the first half of Genshin's 4.2 update. As revealed by the drip-marketing, the Hydro Archon, Furina, is set to debut in version 4.2.

It is expected that she will appear on the first half banners alongside the Dendro healer, Baizhu, on November 8, 2023, and will remain available till November 29, 2023.

The 4-star units that are expected to appear on Furina and Baizhu's banners are as follows:

Charlotte

Beidou

Collei

Genshin Impact 4.2 second-half banners

The second half banners for the 4.2 update are expected to be released on November 29, 2023, and remain available till December 20, 2023.

During this period, the Hydro DPS, Kamisato Ayato, and Electro DPS, Cyno will become available for players. Both of these are very strong damage dealers capable of overcoming any challenges the game has to offer.

The 4-stars expected to get a rate-up on their banners are:

Kuki Shinobu

Kirara

Xiangling

Genshin Impact 4.3 banners

Although not much has been leaked regarding the game's 4.3 update, certain rumors have provided information regarding possible 5-star appearances.

It is expected that the new 5-star Geo character Navia may be released during this period before 2023 ends. Aside from her, Albedo, Arataki Itto, and Raiden Shogun are all expected to get a rerun as well.

