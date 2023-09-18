Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks: Main event character appearances and new banner character details

The Genshin Impact community has received new leaks sharing more details about the forthcoming 4.3 update. Reliable sources have shed light on the new upcoming event and character banners that will appear in this particular version. Players can expect two new characters, Navia and Chevreuse, to debut in the 4.3 banners.

Additionally, the new 4.3 event will feature many characters from Inazuma and Fontaine. Players can expect the Kamisato siblings and Neuvillette, among many more.

In this article, we cover all leaks regarding the Genshin Impact 4.3 banner and new event details.

Genshin Impact 4.3 character banner and new event details leaked

Two new characters are expected to appear in Genshin Impact's upcoming version 4.3, according to information leaked by well-known sources StepLeaker and himo_sino. The update's featured five-star character will be Navia, the Geo Claymore. She will be accompanied by a new 4-star unit, Chevreuse, a Pyro Polearm user, also speculated to debut in the same version.

Many players in the community are eagerly waiting for these characters to become playable units in the future. As per speculation, the upcoming version 4.3 is expected to be released in late December 2023.

New Geo unit introduced after two years (Image via HoYoverse)

Navia's addition to the Genshin Impact roster will be significant for the community. She will be the new Geo character added to the game in almost two years. Arataki Itto was the last 5-star Geo unit added to the roster in version 2.3 banners. Furthermore, the entire Sumeru arc did not release a single new character with Geo vision.

Speaking of characters, Chevreuse remains a mystery for the community as players struggle to find any new leaks or announcements about her.

New version 4.3 event and character appearances

Apart from the new character banners, Genshin Impact leaks have shared information about the new event in the version 4.3 update. ProjectENKA has disclosed the characters that will appear in the new event. These are:

Ayaka

Ayato

Yoimiya

Chiori

Furina

Neuvillette

Chevreuse

Wriosthesley

As shown above, four characters from Inazuma and Fontaine will be making an appearance. At the moment, we don't know whether characters from other regions will be featured in the event or not. Players will have to wait for future leaks or announcements to gain more clarity about the event.

Overall, version 4.3 looks packed with some amazing cutscenes and banners. Do note that players should still consider these leaks speculation for the time being as they are subject to change.