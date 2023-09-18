Genshin Impact Fontaine banners schedule leaks: Version 4.2- 4.8 character details

There have been several leaks surfacing online recently, sharing details about all the upcoming potential banners and characters for the entire Fontaine update in Genshin Impact. By the looks of it, version 4.8 will likely be the final patch before Natlan. Furthermore, it is speculated that there will be only one Fontaine update without a new 5-star character in it.

Speaking of which, the potential new and upcoming character banners have already been leaked. This includes Clorinde, Arlecchino, Furina, and more. Genshin Impact players can find everything they need to know about the upcoming Event Wishes from version 4.2 to 4.8 in this article.

Genshin Impact leaks: All the upcoming characters from version 4.2 to 4.8

Version 4.2 (November 8, 2023 - December 20, 2023)

According to leaks from @Stepleaker, the developers are expected to release Furina and Charlotte in Genshin Impact 4.2. The former is the Hydro Archon, so naturally, she is a 5-star Hydro unit. In addition, she is speculated to be a Sword user. Meanwhile, Charlotte is believed to be a 4-star Cryo unit, and she is a Catalyst user.

Version 4.3 (December 8, 2023 - January 31, 2024)

StepLeaker has also claimed that version 4.3 will likely release Navia and Chevreuse. The former is a Geo Sword unit and is expected to be a 5-star character. Meanwhile, Chevreuse is speculated to be a 4-star entity. Further leaks suggest that she is a Pyro unit and uses a Polearm as a weapon.

Version 4.4 (January 31, 204 - March 13, 2024)

It is speculated that Cloud Retainer will finally be added as a playable character in Genshin Impact 4.4. There isn't much information about her kit, but a couple of old leaks have hinted that she could be a 5-star Anemo unit. Furthermore, @Keika claims that this patch might also release a male character.

While the leaker didn't mention any name, based on the data available, it can be assumed that the male character could be Dahlia from Mondstadt or Liyue's lion-dance boy.

Version 4.5 (March 13, 2024 - April 24, 2024)

Clorinde is expected to debut in version 4.5. The Fontaine Archon Quest has already confirmed that she is an Electro unit and uses a Sword. In addition to this, she is expected to be a 5-star character.

Version 4.6, 4.7, and 4.8

According to the Genshin Impact leaks from Uncle A and SH, 4.8 will likely be the final update before Natlan, the Pyro Nation. In addition, it seems that there will be only one Fontaine patch without a new 5-star character. The leakers have also claimed that the developers will release an unknown limited entity after Arlecchino.

Therefore, based on all the leaked information, it is believed that "The Knave" Arlecchino will likely be released in version 4.6 and the unknown entity will debut in version 4.7. Meanwhile, 4.8 will be the final patch with only rerun characters.

Note that the officials are yet to confirm any of the above information, so they are subject to change.